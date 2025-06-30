A new biography claims that Jackie Kennedy privately confronted President John F. Kennedy about his rumored affair with Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, expressing rare alarm about the actress's influence.

In JFK: Public, Private, Secret, author J. Randy Taraborrelli reveals previously unreported details about a tense moment in the White House when the First Lady allegedly told her husband, "This one's different, Jack. This one worries me."

"That's from somebody who was right there in the White House who overheard that conversation," Taraborrelli told People in an interview published Saturday. "It was reported to me 25 years ago when I was writing an earlier book, Jackie, Ethel and Joan."

The author stated that while Jackie Kennedy was unaware of the full extent of her husband's relationship with Monroe, she suspected it went beyond a casual flirtation.

"What's really important is her use of the language: 'This one's different,' suggesting very strongly she was okay with the other [women], but this one was different," he said.

The book also revisits Monroe's famous performance of "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 1962.

According to Taraborrelli, Jackie intentionally avoided the event, choosing instead to attend a barbecue with her mother and stepfather, Janet and Hugh Auchincloss.

"She didn't want anything to do with it," the author said. "She did not want to endorse it."

Despite the persistent speculation about a long-term affair between Kennedy and Monroe, Taraborrelli admitted, "I don't have enough evidence to support that theory.

Monroe died less than three months later, on August 4, 1962.

The book claims her death had a profound effect on Jackie Kennedy, despite the uncertainty about her husband's involvement.

"What's interesting is she didn't know if JFK was involved with her or not. She just assumed it," Taraborrelli said. "What I do know is after Marilyn died, Jackie was bereft."

The author cited a conversation allegedly recalled by a friend of Jackie's half-sister, Janet Rutherford Auchincloss. After Monroe's death, Janet reportedly told Jackie and her mother, "The world destroyed Marilyn."

Jackie allegedly replied, "No, Janet. The world didn't destroy Marilyn. The world built Marilyn up. It was the men in her life who destroyed Marilyn."

The book also explores other alleged infidelities, including an encounter with a flight attendant named Joan Lundberg just days after Jackie gave birth to their stillborn daughter Arabella in 1956.

Taraborrelli based the account on details from Lundberg's unpublished memoir.

"According to what Joan later recalled, Jack admitted that he and Jackie were the product of 'an arranged marriage,' and, as such marriages go, he said it was 'fine. Not great, but OK,'" Taraborrelli wrote.

He added that Kennedy confessed aspects of the relationship to his wife. "Joan is vague in her unpublished memoir about how much Jack told Jackie, only that he told her pretty much everything," the author noted.

While speculation about JFK's personal life has persisted for decades, Taraborrelli emphasized that his goal was to present a more nuanced portrait of the Kennedy marriage and the complex emotional dynamics behind public appearances.

"Jackie's ability to maintain composure in the face of personal anguish speaks volumes about her strength," he said.