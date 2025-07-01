Comedian Rosie O'Donnell unleashed a scathing critique of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's extravagant $20 million wedding this week, describing the star-studded Venice celebration as a "gross" spectacle and attacking the billionaire's new wife as a "fake fembot."

In a series of pointed social media posts, O'Donnell, 63, aimed both the Amazon founder and his bride, while also criticizing media mogul Oprah Winfrey for attending the high-profile event.

"The BEZOS wedding. It turned my stomach," O'Donnell wrote alongside side-by-side images of Sanchez from her younger years and now. "Seeing all these billionaires. Gathering in the gross excess of it all."

The ceremony, which spanned three days in the historic Italian city, drew an A-list crowd including Tom Brady, the Kardashians, Ivanka Trump, and Winfrey.

However, the ostentatious display has sparked public backlash, including from local Venetians who protested the disruptions caused by the nuptials.

O'Donnell expressed disbelief at the guest list. "Is Oprah friends with Jeff Besos [sic]? Really — how is that possible," she asked, before criticizing Bezos' record with Amazon workers.

"He treats his employees with disdain. By any metric he is not a nice man."

The Emmy-winning comedian continued her tirade, calling Sanchez "his fake fembot wife" and questioning Bezos' decision to divorce his first wife, MacKenzie Scott, whom she described as "the salt of the earth."

"Sold his soul. Is what it looks like from here," she added. "The devil is smiling at all his conquests."

Referencing the spectacle of the event, O'Donnell slammed celebrity culture and the media attention surrounding the couple. "We have learned to tolerate it. Celebrity worship. Devoid of humanity," she wrote.

O'Donnell also reposted a widely shared message that read, "Jeff Bezos paid $50 million for his wedding and gave his new wife over $50 million in jewelry while people here are losing their Medicaid and SNAP benefits just so he can get a huge tax cut." Her caption: "Truth #pathetic #sad #realfacts."

O'Donnell's criticism follows comments made by actress Charlize Theron, who joked at a charity event over the weekend, "I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding. But that's OK because they suck and we're cool."

Veteran journalist Katie Couric also weighed in on the wedding day, commenting on a photo of Sanchez's lace gown: "Welcome to the eighties — when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled. Apparently tacky is back."

Representatives for Bezos and Sanchez have not responded to requests for comment. Bezos, 61, and Sanchez, 55, have not publicly addressed the criticism.

The backlash arises amid heightened scrutiny of wealth inequality and celebrity excess, with the Venice wedding now serving as a focal point for debate over billionaire privilege and public values.