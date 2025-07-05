Brad Pitt is finally opening up about the pain that followed his long and difficult divorce from Angelina Jolie.

At 61, Brad Pitt has acknowledged how profoundly the split has impacted him, especially when it comes to his strained relationship with his children—a regret he still carries.

A source revealed that he's spent years trying to heal and move forward since the breakup.

"The divorce is something that had been controlling his life for so many years," the source said. "He loved her and he knows he made mistakes."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were in a relationship for over a decade, including two years of marriage before their highly publicized split.

They're parents to six kids—Maddox (23), Pax (21), Zahara (20), Shiloh (19), and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox—who have grown up largely in the spotlight, PageSix said.

Following their 2016 separation, Brad Pitt's bond with his children has reportedly weakened, with growing emotional distance over time.

An alleged incident on a private jet that year and Brad's struggle with alcohol created deep rifts in the family.

"It was such a divisive, toxic situation," the insider explained. Pitt's relationships with some of the children "turned cold," and he knows he may never get that time or trust back.

Brad Pitt's 'biggest regret' revealed after blockbuster Angelina Jolie divorce https://t.co/fWwnxTXaJA — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 4, 2025

Angelina Jolie Not Ready to Forgive Brad Pitt, Source Claims

The source shared that Brad's deepest regret is not being able to fix what's been broken.

Although the legal battle has ended, it reportedly left everyone feeling like there were no real winners in the situation.

While Pitt is now focused on healing, it hasn't been easy. According to DailyMail, he joined Alcoholics Anonymous and shared on the "Armchair Expert" podcast that he was at rock bottom. "I was trying anything and everything... I needed to wake the f--- up," he said.

Despite the personal growth, the past still hurts. The source said that Jolie "is still not in a place where she is going to forgive him or ever will."

Now in a serious relationship with jewelry executive Ines de Ramon, Pitt is trying to rebuild his life.

He told GQ in May that he's done trying to calculate his every move for public approval. "Life just evolves. Relationships evolve," he said.

Even though he rarely sees his adult children, he continues to have visitation with the youngest twins under his custody arrangement.