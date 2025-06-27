Burglars ransacked Brad Pitt's Los Feliz home late Wednesday while the actor was in London promoting his new Formula 1 film, police confirmed.

The Los Angeles Police Department had responded to the break-in at the gated residence at around 10:30 PM when three suspects reportedly climbed over a fence and entered the home via a front window, authorities said, per ABC News.

The thieves allegedly got away with an "unknown" quantity of Pitt's possessions. The value of the goods has yet to be determined, and those responsible remain at large.

The 60-year-old Hollywood hunk was not home when the burglary occurred and was reportedly abroad attending the premiere of "F1: The Movie" in Leicester Square with Tom Cruise and the movie's cast members.

Police investigate whether a burglary is part of a trend of home invasions targeting celebrities.

In a previous home invasion in April, the residence of Nicole Kidman was also ransacked. In 2024, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Pacific Palisades house was robbed. Singer Jessie J also claimed that $20K in jewelry had been stolen from the home she has in LA.

Authorities have not indicated whether Pitt's burglary is related to the others. Still, law enforcement sources told local media that culprits seem to be interested in famous homes while stars are publicly known to be out of town.

Pitt has been heavily promoting "F1," in which he stars as a retired racing legend, Sonny Hayes. It's receiving mixed early reviews for this film, which was produced by Lewis Hamilton and directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for "Top Gun: Maverick."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Set to Go to Trial in Château Miraval Dispute

Meanwhile, Pitt and his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, are set to go to trial in 2025 over their five-year legal battle regarding their French estate, Château Miraval, after a Los Angeles judge denied Jolie's attempt to dismiss Pitt's lawsuit.

The ruling is the latest development in the former couple's years-long battle over the $67 million vineyard they co-owned, where they were married in 2014. Pitt alleged that Jolie offloaded her 50% stake in the winery after he broke a purported earlier agreement that they would maintain their stake in the venture.

Since the motion to dismiss was off the table, the case is now progressing at full speed, according to Us Weekly. Court records indicate that the "Ocean's Eleven" actor anticipates the trial will last for roughly 15 days, while the "Maleficent" actress' side believes it will exceed two weeks. A date has not been scheduled yet.

In 2021, Jolie sold her stake in the property to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler. The actor's legal team argued that the sale violated their agreement and was done out of vengeance.

They also claimed Jolie's public objection to a proposed NDA was a cover. Her claim that the clause was an "unconscionable" effort by Pitt to control her has formed the basis of her defense.

But Pitt's lawyers maintain that Jolie did not use NDAs during their relationship.

"She weaponized NDAs," they argued in court filings, pointing out that six months after the deal crumbled, she asked Pitt to sign one.