Brad Pitt is opening up — with humor — about a personal experience he says he never had.

During the June 23 episode of "Armchair Expert," hosted by Dax Shepard, the 61-year-old actor was asked about how he and Dax first met. Pitt, never shy to joke, quickly replied, "Sexually, you mean?"

According to People, that comment sparked laughter, and Pitt followed up by saying, "You know, I've never had a gay experience. I kind of missed that window." He then teased Dax by adding, "If I did, it wouldn't be you."

The friendly back-and-forth didn't stop there. Pitt joked that Dax would probably be "14th or 15th" on the list if he ever tried something new. Dax responded with a grin, "I do recommend you start with some starters."

Though the moment was playful, Pitt's honesty and sense of humor gave fans a rare look at how open he can be when discussing personal topics.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s podcast, Brad Pitt jokingly got candid about his sexuality and a sexual experience he “missed that window” to have. pic.twitter.com/TBHqTfhVgg — E! News (@enews) July 1, 2025

Brad Pitt Ranks Dax Shepard 15th in Hypothetical Dating List

Aside from the laughs, Pitt has been more public lately with his relationship with Ines de Ramon. The couple, first seen together in late 2022, recently made headlines after attending premiere events for Pitt's new movie F1 in New York and London.

While some thought their appearances might be part of a movie promotion, Pitt disagreed in a May interview with GQ. "It's not that calculated," he said. "Life just evolves. Relationships evolve."

Brad Pitt reflected on how his personal life has remained a constant topic in the media for decades.

He noted that some version of his private affairs has been talked about for nearly 30 years, showing how long he's been under public scrutiny, ENews said.

Pitt and de Ramon reportedly moved in together earlier this year, and sources say things are going strong. "It's more of a serious relationship than just dating," an insider shared.

Previously, Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston and later to Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six children.

Despite years of fame, Pitt seems to be focusing on keeping things real — even when joking about missed moments.

And as for Dax Shepard? He's still not offended about being 15th.