"Dancing With the Stars" pro Jenna Johnson recently spoke out after someone sent her a hurtful message targeting her 2-year-old son, Rome.

Over the weekend, 31-year-old dancer Jenna Johnson shared a sweet photo of her little boy resting on her chest while sipping from his bottle.

What should've been a sweet moment turned ugly when a social media user sent Johnson a cruel message attacking her son's appearance and bottle use.

The direct message, which included an offensive slur, read, "Way too old for this fat r—–d to have a bottle." In response, Johnson didn't stay silent.

Jenna took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the hurtful message she received and didn't hold back in expressing how it made her feel, PageSix said.

"Soooo yesterday I posted a pic of me and my son, who I hadn't seen in 4 days, and lots of people felt strongly about him drinking from a bottle," she wrote.

Jenna explained that she's open to helpful advice from other moms and welcomes supportive feedback, as long as it's shared with kindness.

She pointed out the disturbing part — the hurtful message came from someone who appeared to be a mother herself.

"But this woman (whose profile pic is of her holding her own baby) decided to DM me this," Johnson added. "What world are we living in??"

'DWTS' Star Jenna Johnson Calls Out ‘Vile and Mean’ Internet Troll Who Criticized Her 2-Year-Old Son for Using a Bottle https://t.co/ZtTsSAyix7 — People (@people) July 6, 2025

Jenna Johnson Urges Haters to "Unfollow" After Cruel Message About Son

The TV star admitted that receiving cruel messages like this makes her think about leaving social media.

She shared that while she's been open about her life online, it becomes very difficult when hurtful comments are directed at her child.

Clearly emotional, Johnson wrote, "Also, you yourself are a MOM!!!! Would you want me, a total stranger, to DM you this about your child? Because he's drinking from a bottle??? Like WHAT ON EARTH IS HAPPENING."

According to People, she ended her message by asking people who send hate to leave her page: "Please unfollow me IMMEDIATELY and respectfully get a life."

After sharing her experience, Johnson was met with an outpouring of love and support from fans and fellow parents who stood by her and offered kind words.

On Sunday, she shared another Story saying she was moved to tears by the kind responses.

"My heart really hurt yesterday at how vile and mean some people can be," she wrote. "But once again I was shown just how much this little community of mine can also show up."

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy, both known from "Dancing With the Stars," became parents in early 2023.

The couple has been married since 2019 and now enjoy life with their son, Rome.

Johnson reminded everyone to be kind, pointing out that we're all just doing our best in life. "Thank you for having my back."