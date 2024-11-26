Joey Graziadei has been announced as the winner of season 33 of the hit dance competition series, "Dancing With the Stars."

Graziadei and partner Jenna Johnson were fabulously awarded the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy following a three-hour long special episode wherein the finalists competed to dazzle the audience with two last dances in an effort to win fan votes.

Aside from Graziadei and Johnson, finalists in the highly anticipated competition included Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, lona Maher and Alan Bersten, and Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold.

The couples who competed were the same as they were for the semifinals.

Stephen and Rylee were known as the underdogs going into the finals, touting the lowest scores from judges — 53, and reportedly for good reason. Derek Hough — who originally stepped in for Len Goodman — criticized Stephen about his "Cha, cha, cha," which he claims "got the better" of him during his set.

The couple should have been eliminated for their lackluster routine, had there been eliminations. That said, Stephen has easily become a fan-favorite as the former gymnast has won fans over with his charm.

Glamourous dance couples to previously win the glittering Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy include actress Xochitl Gomez and pro partner Val Chmerkovsky of season 32, Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas of season 31, NBA star Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach and more.

"Dancing With the Stars" is a dance competition series focusing on your favorite celebs going toe-to-toe on the dance floor, alongside professional dancers and a team of expert judges to guide them along the way.

It hasn't been announced yet as to whether season 34 will come around in 2025.