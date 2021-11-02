Olivia Jade had previously denied allegations that she was hooking up with Val Chmerkovskiy, her "Dancing With the Stars" partner.

According to The Sun, the social media influencer had a "little crush" on Val.

The informant stated that there was no romantic relationship between the 22-year-old YouTuber and the 35-year-old professional dancer, although they admitted she had a crush on him at one point.

"With Olivia and Val, there's definitely nothing going on."

Should Val's wife, Jenna Johnson, be concerned?

"Olivia is tight with both him and his wife because she actually feels so deeply about the program," the person continued, "but that's it."

"She definitely thinks he's cute and may have had a tiny love on him at one point," they said, "but she looks up to him now as a brother, and his counsel means a lot to her."

Rumors of Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy Are Hooking Up

Olivia Jade spoke up last week about suspicions concerning a lady who worked on the set of "Dancing with the Stars."

@dearjane1 said in the popular TikTok video that she was approached by a "male cast mate with a bizarre request" while working on the hit ABC competition show.

The dancer allegedly asked his wife "not to approach near his trailer," according to the clip maker.

She continued by alleging that the dancer and his wife had never been seen on set together until hearing the dancer and his young female dance partner giggle.

Despite the fact that the TikTok inventor did not specify any names, people assumed she was talking to Olivia Jade and her partner Val.

Olivia was even tagged in the video by several TikTok users.

Olivia Jade Reacts to the Allegations

Olivia Jade shared a brief video on her Instagram in which she played the video and jumped in at the conclusion.

"I just want to clarify the air before this escalates or this video becomes viral," she stated.

Olivia said that the TikTok user who originally uploaded the video blocked her, so she received a copy of the video from other fans.

"I'm just going to be very upfront and straight out and say Val and I are not hooking up, we have never hooked up," she said after debunking the rumors.

Olivia Jade then stated that she and Val are simply friends and that she is perplexed as to why "everything has to be something."

Val and Jenna have been married for over three years.

