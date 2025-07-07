Actress Josie Davis, best known for her role as Sarah Powell on the hit '80s show "Charles in Charge," is opening up about her struggles with modern dating — and it's not as glamorous as some may think.

In a recent interview with Page Six, the 52-year-old shared that dating in Los Angeles has been a challenge.

"I'm apparently intimidating," she said, noting that men have told her she comes off as quirky. But Davis insists she's just a regular person trying to connect with someone.

The former child star revealed that she once used the exclusive dating app Raya, which is known for attracting celebrities and influencers.

However, her experience on the platform left her frustrated. "I got off of it because no one was even trying," Davis admitted. "I guess you have to be either super famous or a model."

Josie Davis Says Child Stars Were Barely Paid on Hit Sitcom

Despite her fame from "Charles in Charge," which ran from 1984 to 1990, Davis says she doesn't get the big residual checks people might expect, Parade said.

In fact, she recently posted a video online showing a paycheck of just $6.06 from the show. "We were kids," she said, explaining that the cast wasn't paid much, even back then. "They barely paid us anything!"

With dating on hold, Davis has been focusing on her acting career and podcast, "Success Road."

She'll next appear in "Pardon Me: The Bevelyn B. Williams Story", a drama based on a real-life activist. In the movie, set to release August 15, Davis plays a federal judge and stars alongside Blac Chyna.

To prepare for the role, Davis visited real courtrooms in California. During one visit, she witnessed MS-13 gang members on trial. "It was frightening," she said, describing the heavy chains used on the men.

Outside of acting, Davis keeps busy on social media, including TikTok, where she often shares behind-the-scenes stories and personal experiences with fans.

Even though Davis hasn't found love just yet, she remains focused on the work she loves and hopes people see her beyond just the Hollywood image. "It's so hard for me to meet people," she said.