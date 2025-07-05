Blac Chyna, who now goes by her birth name Angela White, has confirmed that she and Derrick Milano have ended their engagement. The couple had been engaged for only nine months before deciding to part ways.

According to ENews, Chyna shared the news on her Instagram Stories on July 3, saying, "After much prayer and reflection, Derrick and I have decided to call off the engagement."

She added, "We love each other deeply and are good friends, but we both believe that God's guidance has shown us that this is the right path for both of us, as we each continue our journeys."

Derrick Milano, a Grammy-winning producer and songwriter, posted a similar message on his own Instagram account, showing that the split was mutual and peaceful.

The pair had been dating since May 2023, though they kept their relationship private until going public on Instagram a few months later.

In May 2024, Chyna celebrated their one-year anniversary with a heartfelt post, writing, "Reflecting on a year of pure magic and joy with you, my dearest Derrick."

Angela White aka Blac Chyna and Derrick Milano Announce They’ve Called Off Their Engagement

SEE HERE: https://t.co/jrbGa5aPUq pic.twitter.com/BLrUBYVtjU — itsOnlyENTERTAINMENT (@itsOnlyENT) July 4, 2025

Blac Chyna and Derrick Milano Break Up Nine Months After Engagement

The breakup comes after a very public and emotional proposal last October. Milano surprised Chyna during Howard University's Yardfest by getting down on one knee in front of a cheering crowd.

He proposed as "Let Me Love You" played, a song that had special meaning to the couple. Chyna said yes, hugging and kissing him on stage, People said.

Milano later shared a video of the proposal online, along with a message expressing his deep love for Chyna. "I've found so much peace since we've met," he wrote at the time. "Every day with you feels everlasting."

This would have been Chyna's third engagement. She shares two children with her previous partners—12-year-old King with rapper Tyga and 8-year-old Dream with Rob Kardashian.

In a March interview, she talked about how she co-parents with both of her exes, saying, "Communication and boundaries are key. If you focus on the child and not the drama, things work out better."