"Pitch Perfect" star Anna Camp has introduced her new partner to the public—stylist Jade Whipkey.

This marks the first time Camp has spoken openly about being in a same-sex relationship since her divorce from actor Skylar Astin in 2019.

Camp, 41, confirmed the relationship through social media after reposting a romantic Instagram Story originally shared by Whipkey.

The photo showed Camp smiling across a dinner table, with the caption: "Her smile is a poem, her eyes are roses, her laugh is music for dancing."

According to Daily Mail, Camp then shared the post to her followers, further solidifying the couple's public status.

This follows a February TikTok interview in which Camp appeared alongside Whipkey. During a light-hearted segment on worst dates, Camp recalled a bad experience with a man who said she looked "prettier in a movie" than in person.

When asked what she now expects from men on a first date, Camp smiled and replied, "Well, I don't expect anything from a guy anymore because I'm dating a woman and it's great," as Whipkey wrapped an arm around her.

Although Camp has not put a label on her sexuality, fans have taken the candid TikTok and Instagram moments as confirmation of her new relationship.

The couple has since been spotted in more "date night" posts, with Camp recently tagging Whipkey in another dinner photo, ThePinkNews said.

Anna Camp once shared a real-life romance with one of her "Pitch Perfect" castmates, Skylar Astin.

The two started dating in 2013 and married in 2016, but separated in 2019. At the time, Camp described the divorce as both "scary and liberating," adding that she felt "more me than I ever have."

Jade Whipkey, Camp's new partner, works as an on-set stylist and previously worked on the series "T and Coco."

Though neither Camp nor Whipkey has done an official interview about their relationship, the steady stream of public posts appears to show a strong and affectionate connection.

Camp joins several "Pitch Perfect" co-stars who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. Rebel Wilson shared her story publicly in 2022, while Ben Platt had opened up about his identity a few years earlier in 2019.