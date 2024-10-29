It's been announced that Gisele Bündchen is expecting her third child, however what many weren't expecting is the cryptic message posted by her ex-husband, Tom Brady.

Bündchen shares the new bundle of joy with her new bae, Joaquim Valente, who the Brazilian model has been dating for just over a year. The couple got together back in June of 2023.

Brady took to Instagram Monday, October 28, posting what appears to be a heartfelt response to his ex-wife's pregnancy news.

The former NFL quarterback shared a photo of a landscape showing an evening sunset beyond the trees with a song in the background by The Chicks, called "Landslide."

"Oh mirror in the sky, what is love?" The lyrics of the music sang, which the 47-year-old opted to show on the screen. "Can the child within my heart rise above? Can I sail through the changing ocean tides ?" the lyrics continued.

The NFL commentator's post, which included three red love heart emojis, comes just hours after his ex-wife's announcement that she was expecting her first baby with her boyfriend Valente.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner and the supermodel first met through mutual friends and later wed in 2009. They went on to welcome two children together before filing for divorce the same day. The pair said their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy about this new chapter in their lives and are looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," an insider stated, per 'PEOPLE.'

'ENSTARZ' reported that Valente, 35, became a frequent companion of Bündchen after she finalized her divorce from Brady in October 2022. Since then, the jiu-jitsu instructor has been active with the model's family, even getting closer with Brady's son, Benjamin.

"He's our teacher, and, most importantly, he's a person I admire and trust," the model said of Joaquim. "It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy," she expressed to 'Vanity Fair.'