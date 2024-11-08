Tom Brady is not letting all the negativity from the press coverage over his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy weigh him down.

On Thursday, the seven-time Super Bowl champ released a new vlog on YouTube to show that he has also moved on with his life following their shocking divorce in October 2022.

In the video update, Tom appears to be living his best life by trying out new sports, including hockey and basketball, with some of his pals and his teenage son, Jack.

The timing of Brady's new upload seemed very opportune, considering all the reports being churned out by different media outlets about him and the supermodel lately. The latest of which came from Page Six, and it claimed that the former couple were considering having a baby pre-divorce.

Brady allegedly had plans of welcoming another child with Gisele Bündchen before she got pregnant with her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend.

A source disclosed to the outlet that the exes were actually considering expanding their brood before they parted ways.

"Gisele and Tom were open to having another child during their marriage," the insider said Wednesday, shedding light on how the NFL player and the fashion model seemed hopeful for a more long-term commitment to each other and their family.

However, the unnamed source also clarified that even if they were not ruling this out, they were also not "actively trying to do" things to secure another bun in the oven.

Eventually, things fell through between the former couple, and they ended up filing for and finalizing their divorce in October 2022 without realizing their plan of conceiving another baby.

Late last month, the supermodel dropped a bombshell that she's expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. They are reportedly set to welcome their child early next year.

Amid the shocking news, Brady allegedly felt "blindsided" since he did not expect his ex-wife to be able to get pregnant at 44.

"Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin, but he never imagined they would be having a child together," an insider told Page Six at the time.

Tom and Gisele share three kids. They have two biological children: Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. Bündchen also adopted his son with ex Bridget Moynahan, Jack.