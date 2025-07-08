After six years of marriage, Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers have decided to go their separate ways.

Aaron Phypers has officially filed for divorce from Denise Richards. According to court papers filed in Los Angeles on July 7, he listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup.

The documents also note that the couple separated on July 4 — Independence Day.

Aaron Phypers, who married "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Denise Richards in 2018, is now asking for spousal support.

In the divorce papers, Phypers shared that he has no income since shutting down his wellness business in October 2024.

He told the court that he currently earns zero dollars per month and has no assets or money in the bank.

Even though he no longer has a steady income, Aaron Phypers says he still spends around $105,000 each month on living expenses, US Magazine said.

These include $18,000 on rent, $15,000 on eating out, $10,000 on groceries, and even $20,000 on clothing.

In his divorce filing, Aaron Phypers shared more about his monthly expenses — including $5,000 for laundry, $8,000 for utilities, and $15,000 for entertainment.

Denise Richards' Husband Claims She Earns $250K Monthly Amid Split

Phypers estimates that Richards earns more than $250,000 a month from her TV shows, brand deals, appearances, and OnlyFans content.

Even after filing for divorce, Aaron Phypers is still living under the same roof as Denise Richards and her youngest daughter, Eloise.

Denise adopted Eloise in 2011, and the three have continued living together for now.

This news follows months of quiet tension within the family. Back in April, Richards' daughter Sami Sheen, whom she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, spoke about her distant relationship with Phypers.

"We don't ever hang out. We never talk," the 21-year-old said on the Casual Chaos podcast. Still, she added, "He makes her happy."

Not long ago, Denise Richards shared kind words about her husband during an interview with Bravo.

"He's my best friend," she said, adding that they enjoyed staycations to spend quality time together, ENews said. "Even though our older girls are older and Eloise is 13, they still always need mom and want mom and dad."

But recent legal issues may have added strain. Phypers is involved in a lawsuit from the estate of a cancer patient who claims he promised a refund for failed treatments.

Phypers has not responded to that case, but people close to him say he was not responsible and acted only as a middleman.