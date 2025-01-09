Denise Richards has opened up about a "terrifying" sexual assault at 15 years old during an episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

The legendary Hollywood actress was challenged to complete a helicopter extraction, which included the grueling attempt of jumping from a boat onto a helicopter. The gnarly experience wasn't just a physical challenge, but an emotional one as well.

Richards expressed that after enduring a rough past, she is seeking to become mentally stronger in order to defend herself in traumatic situations.

"I really want to learn how to not be overwhelmed by fear," Richards, 53, explained during the Season 3 premiere of the series. "I've been through traumatic situations that have been very terrifying for me. I want to learn how to deal with those issues and be stronger."

When the actress failed the challenge, she was pulled aside by staff who told her she appeared to have a "deer in the headlights" look during the physically demanding moment, and gave her room to vent.

"It's hard. I'm completely out of my comfort zone. I'm not petrified. I'm emotional right now," Richards responded when staff told her that she froze. "Yes, I'm completely overcome by certain fearful situations, and I want to learn how to stay calm and do something."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum explained that the reason she came on the show was to build her defenses — years after enduring heartbreaking situations when she "froze" instead of defending herself.

"Part of the reason I wanted to do this course is I've been in situations where I freeze and I can't function. I can't even speak to protect myself," she added.

"The first time I ever experienced that I was 15 and I noticed a man following me," she recalled of freezing during a dangerous encounter. "He came up from behind me, put his hand around my mouth, grabbed my vagina, and started dragging me, and I froze, like I couldn't even scream for help."

Richards revealed that up until that moment, the only person who ever knew of her defenseless moment was her husband. Today, she's looking to gain strength to pass over to her daughters.

"It's so scary to have that situation, you know, that age and be so vulnerable," Richards tearfully expressed. "And I have three daughters, and I want them to be able to never go through that. And also, if something — God forbid — happen [sic] to be strong enough."

The competitive reality TV series, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, is available to stream on FOX.