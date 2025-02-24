Denise Richards is the latest celebrity to try one of the beauty industry's more bizarre treatments: the salmon sperm facial.

The 54-year-old former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star recently made waves after announcing that she had the procedure after learning that Jennifer Aniston also had it done.

Richards, who had the procedure performed by her dermatologist, Dr. Robert Dorfman, opened up about it to People.

She said, "I did do that salmon sperm facial," she confirmed. "It was good. I had to after I heard Jennifer Aniston did. Who's not going to do that?"

Skepticism Turned Curiosity

Richards said the procedure initially made her a bit unsure, but she eventually decided to try it.

It was, she explained, due to not knowing "what the heck it was" but was eventually convinced by the "Friends" actress herself.

"I was like, 'If she did it, I'll do it.'"

The 56-year-old clarified the one-of-a-kind facial in August 2023 during an interview with the Wall Street Journal. She also recalled asking her aesthetician many questions about the process.

"First of all, I said, 'Are you serious? How do you get salmon's sperm?'" Aniston recounted.

The Beauty of Less is More

Richards, who often appears without makeup, revealed that she only treats her skin when she feels she needs to.

"I don't do a bunch of fillers. I do a little Botox," she shared. "I want to move my face because my eyebrows are very expressive, so I want to keep all that. But I try to do subtle."

And while a salmon sperm facial may seem unusual, Richards is into bold skincare moves.

"If I could do a little laser or that salmon sperm thing or whatever, I'll try it," she said.

What Is Salmon Sperm Facial?

That experience was later discussed by Aniston on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in an October 2024 interview, revealing that the facial includes microneedling to penetrate the ingredient into the skin literally.

Per Newsweek, the A-list actress confessed, "It was sort of unclear. I just took the woman's word that that's what it was, and I was like, 'Sure!'"

The Korean beauty treatment is thought to stimulate collagen production, increase cell turnover, and replenish skin pigmentation and inflammation.

Even if the long-term results are still being hotly debated, Aniston's and Richards' celebrity endorsements definitely have the attention of beauty lovers.