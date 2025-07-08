Rachel Zegler just gave fans a glimpse into her new romance—and it's with someone close to home.

The "Snow White" actress, 24, was spotted cozying up to "Evita" castmate Nathan Louis-Fernand during Sabrina Carpenter's concert at Hyde Park in London on Sunday, July 6.

The two were seen holding each other, sharing a kiss, and enjoying the music in a VIP area during Carpenter's set at the BST Hyde Park Festival.

Photos from the event show Zegler wearing a black leather jacket and silver hoops, while Louis-Fernand, a performer in "Magic Mike Live and Hamilton West End," sported a navy jacket and hat.

At one point, Zegler leaned her head on his chest while holding a drink, clearly relaxed in his arms, PageSix said.

The outing marked the couple's public debut, though signs of their budding relationship appeared earlier.

Just last week, Zegler shared a mirror selfie with Louis-Fernand on Instagram. In the photo, she smiled with her eyes closed in a swimsuit, while Louis-Fernand stood behind her beaming.

#RachelZegler has found her #PrinceCharming -- the #SnowWhite star was packing on the PDA with #NathanLouisFernand, and he’s no stranger to the spotlight ... or a well-timed shirt drop!



Full story at the 🔗 HERE: https://t.co/c1ueveuL7Z



📷: Backgrid pic.twitter.com/hgX61Jgbes — TMZ (@TMZ) July 7, 2025

Rachel Zegler Moves On From Josh Rivera With New Love Interest

Zegler also posted a group shot of herself and her "Evita" castmates during a day out, captioning it, "happy happy girl w her lovely ppl."

The two currently star together in the "Evita revival" in London's West End, which runs through September.

According to ENews, Zegler was previously linked to her "Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" co-star Josh Andrés Rivera.

The pair confirmed their relationship in early 2022 after meeting during the filming of "West Side Story" in 2019.

Their last public appearance as a couple came in May 2024, when Zegler wished Rivera a happy birthday in a heartfelt Instagram post.

While neither Zegler nor Louis-Fernand has made an official statement about the romance, the public outing—and shared social media moments—make it clear the relationship is more than just a stage connection.

Fans of the "West Side Story" star have expressed excitement over the new couple, and Zegler looked happy and at ease during the concert.