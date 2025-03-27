Rachel Zegler recently found herself at the center of attention with headlines that said veteran film producer Marc Platt flew cross country to confront the actress about her social media activity, as his son Jonah Platt revealed on social media.

Jonah called the Rachel "narcissistic" and "immature" because her comments, he said, jeopardized the movie's success in a now-deleted post.

The actress is no stranger to online harassment, thanks to her strong left-wing political views. Variety reported that Marc, the producer of Disney's live-action movie "Snow White" adaptation, following Rachel's posts about the film, flew to New York, where she was rehearsing for her Broadway role in "Romeo + Juliet," to address the posts.

Things took a turn for the worse when a user on social media questioned Jonah about his father's possible involvement.

"Your dad flew to NYC to reprimand a young actress? Any words on this? Cuz that's creepy as hell and uncalled for. People have the right to free speech, no? Shame on your father," the comment read.

In response, Jonah, an actor and writer, did not hold back.

"You really want to do this? Yeah, my dad, the producer of the enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20-year-old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicity for."

He followed up, "Free speech does not mean you're allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions," adding how so many people worked on that movie. Rachel reportedly took an entire conversation hostage because of her "immature desires."

"She hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of the colleagues and crew and blue-collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful."

"Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged."

Disney Reportedly Took Measures to Contain Controversy

The 23-year-old actress has been criticized for past political comments, including a social media posting following the 2024 Trump re-election. The post included a message about the election not going her way, saying, "May Trump supporters ... never know peace," with additional words added to the post that ended with "F**k Donald Trump." The comment had a backlash, especially from conservative ones, and she apologized through an Instagram Story a week later.

Variety reports that Disney and Marc Platt hired a social media consultant to coach Zegler prior to "Snow White's in March 2025. However, tensions are said to have heated up again when Rachel then added, " and always remember, free Palestine." This made Marc fly out to New York to try to get her to remove the post, which Zegler allegedly refused to do.

The movie, which has a reported $240 million budget, has since been hit with complaints on more than one front. The film's creative choices—including Rachel's remarks dismissing aspects of the 1937 original as outdated and her decision not to sing "Someday My Prince Will Come"—have fueled backlash.

"Snow White" has also faced criticism for its treatment of the Seven Dwarfs, with "Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage previously slamming the studio for telling what he dubbed a "backward" story.