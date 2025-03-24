Rachel Zegler, the 23-year-old star of Disney's live-action "Snow White" remake, has sparked speculation about a potential rift with co-star Gal Gadot after notably omitting the Israeli actress from a recent tribute.

Zegler posted a series of Instagram posts where she celebrated the film's release. The posts featured behind-the-scenes photos and heartfelt messages about her experience making the Disney film, adding that the project was a "life-changing" experience.

"I became a real adult during the course of this film—learned hard lessons, did hard things, laughed, cried, turned 21, lived across the ocean from my family, made new friends, and completely fell in love with this group of people I got to work with for three magical summers," she wrote in the caption.

Zegler also posted other tributes in which she highlighted various crew members, including choreographers, camera operators, and director Marc Webb. She also mentioned co-stars Dujonna Gift and Andrew Burnap.

However, it was notable that she did not mention or reference co-star Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen. Furthermore, none of the images Zegler posted included the "Wonder Woman" actress.

The apparent snub comes amid reports of behind-the-scenes conflict between Zegler and Gadot. Sources cited by People magazine claim the actresses have "nothing in common" due to their significant age gap and differing political views, particularly regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Zegler has been an outspoken supporter of Palestine, while Gadot, who served in Israel's defense forces, has publicly supported her home country.

Despite the alleged tension, Zegler and Gadot presented together at the 2025 Oscars on March 2, and both attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Snow White" on March 15. However, their joint press appearances have been limited, with the film's premiere reportedly scaled back and featuring no press interviews.

Neither Zegler nor Gadot have publicly acknowledged or commented on rumors of a feud.