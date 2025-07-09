French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, had an awkward moment on Tuesday as they arrived in the UK for a three-day state visit.

Cameras captured the First Lady walking past her husband's outstretched hand as she stepped off their plane at Royal Air Force Northolt in London.

President Macron, 47, was seen holding out his arm to help Brigitte, 72, down the stairs. But instead of taking it, she gripped the railing and appeared to ignore him.

Though she smiled and exchanged a few words after reaching the ground, the chilly moment didn't go unnoticed.

According to PageSix, this comes less than two months after the couple made headlines for a scuffle caught on camera during a state visit to Vietnam.

At the time, Brigitte was seen putting both hands on her husband's face and pushing him back.

Macron later brushed off the incident, saying they were "joking around," but it sparked speculation about tension in their relationship.

Brigitte's latest public snub adds fuel to those rumors. Lip readers even claimed she muttered "Stay away, you loser" under her breath during the Vietnam encounter, though that hasn't been confirmed.

French President Macron was publicly snubbed by his wife Brigitte less than two months after their shoving scuffle went viral. 👀 pic.twitter.com/WELAreiTSs — Page Six (@PageSix) July 8, 2025

Brigitte Macron Focused on Phone, Ignoring Husband in Car

After arriving in London, the Macrons were greeted by Prince William and Kate Middleton. The British royals welcomed the couple before heading to Windsor Castle for the official start of the visit, DailyMail said.

While greeting the royals, Macron gave Princess Kate a polite air kiss, but the earlier scene on the tarmac was still the talk of the moment.

Onlookers noticed that Brigitte looked focused on her phone while seated next to her husband in a waiting car.

The French president has not commented on the incident. However, a previous source had told French media the earlier pushing moment was a light-hearted moment between the couple. "It was a moment of togetherness," the source said.

This trip marks the first time an EU head of state has made a state visit to the UK since Brexit. It also comes at a time when France and the UK are working closely on issues like security, migration, and defense.