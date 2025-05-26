A surprising moment between French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron has sparked headlines after it was caught on camera during their arrival in Vietnam on Sunday.

As the couple stepped off their presidential plane in Hanoi, a video showed Brigitte, 72, placing both hands on 47-year-old Emmanuel's face and pushing him back.

The shove, which came just as the aircraft door opened, clearly startled the French president.

He quickly tried to recover by smiling and waving to the crowd of press and Vietnamese officials waiting to greet them.

After the unexpected push, Macron briefly returned inside the plane before reemerging moments later alongside Brigitte,.

Notably, the couple did not hold hands. Macron even extended his arm to his wife, but she chose to hold the railing instead, CNN said.

The video quickly went viral, leading to speculation about possible tension between the pair.

President Macron addressed the situation, calling it a joke that had been blown out of proportion. "Everyone needs to calm down," he told reporters. "People are saying all sorts of nonsense."

He added, "There's a video showing me joking and teasing my wife and somehow that becomes a sort of geo-planetary catastrophe."

You can tell by the shock and horror on Macrons face when he saw the cameras that they were not playing around…



Brigitte appears to be a sexual predator and domestic abuser. pic.twitter.com/og7bkWy948 — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) May 26, 2025

Macron Camp Dismisses Vietnam Tarmac Push as Playful Tease

A source close to the president backed him up, saying the moment was simply a light-hearted interaction.

"It was a moment when the president and his wife were decompressing one last time before the start of the trip by joking around," the insider told French news agency AFP. "No more was needed to feed the mills of the conspiracy theorists."

The Élysée Palace also moved to downplay the incident after initially refusing to comment. Officials said the couple were just "playfully teasing each other" and called the moment one of "togetherness."

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron have been married since 2007. According to PageSix, their relationship has often attracted attention, especially because they met when Brigitte was Emmanuel's drama teacher and he was only 15.

The timing of the Hanoi incident comes as Macron deals with a wave of online disinformation, including false claims spread by pro-Russian sources.

French officials have condemned the viral rumors, calling them part of an effort to disrupt European unity on Ukraine.