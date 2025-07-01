Olivia Munn is finally addressing the public's long-running assumptions about her past relationship with NFL star Aaron Rodgers—and she's not holding back.

In a rare chat on the "Armchair Expert" podcast, released on Monday (June 30), the 44-year-old actress opened up about her decision not to watch "Enigma," the 2024 Netflix documentary about Aaron Rodgers, 41.

"I didn't watch it. I knew what it was going to be," Munn said. "It was going to push a narrative that during my time with them, never would ring true."

Munn explained that when she and Rodgers dated from 2014 to 2017, she often faced blame for his team's struggles, much like Jessica Simpson did when she dated Tony Romo, according to US Magazine.

"No one would want to talk about [Rodgers'] three hail marys or two NFC championships. I didn't get credit for any of the wins," she noted.

Beyond football, Munn said she was unfairly blamed for Rodgers' strained relationship with his family, including his brother Jordan.

Munn Denies Role in Rodgers' Family Drama

Olivia Munn shared that she carried the weight of a long-standing public story for years, even though the family issues had nothing to do with her.

She explained that the tension within Rodgers' family existed independently of her involvement.

According to People, Munn made it clear she knows the truth behind the family tension but doesn't feel it's her story to tell. "People have speculated for many years what was the rift, and I know, but I'm not saying," she added.

It's been about a year since Aaron Rodgers said in Ian O'Connor's book "Out of the Darkness" that Olivia Munn wasn't involved in his family drama—and now, she's sharing her side.

For Munn, that moment of clarity held great significance. "Even if people didn't want to take hold of that statement, it made me feel good that it was said," she said.

Both Munn and Rodgers have moved on with their lives. Rodgers confirmed earlier this month that he married a woman named Brittani, though he remains private about the relationship.

Meanwhile, Munn married comedian John Mulaney in 2024, and the couple shares two young children.