With the release of "Another Simple Favor" looming, Anna Kendrick seems to be working on taking a step back from her co-star Blake Lively, whose legal troubles continue to worry about the impending loss of publicity for the movies.

Sources say Kendrick wants to promote on her own, wary of getting mixed up in the "Gossip Girl" star's drama.

The sequel to the 2018 hit "A Simple Favor" is due out May 1, though perhaps the film has begun on a sour note in the wake of Lively's legal tussle with Justin Baldoni. According to insiders, though, Kendrick has been in talks with studio bosses about her approach to promotion and trying to distance herself from Lively as much as possible for the tour.

A source told the Daily Mail that " these movies are basically all Anna and Blake have in common."

"They have a working relationship, by no means a close friendship or bond." The studio had originally intended for the two actresses to promote the film together, but Kendrick apparently felt it was too "risky" given their past drama.

"Last-minute talks are underway with execs as Anna would prefer to distance herself from Blake going forward."

"It was originally planned that the two would do much of the promotion together. That's what the studio requested, and Anna and Blake agreed to it."

'A Simple Favor' Sequel

However, one insider responded, telling the outlet that Kendrick would ultimately be willing to shoulder the promotion burden herself.

"In fact, Anna is prepared to handle the promotion responsibilities alone. She would prefer this because she does not want to have to dodge questions about Blake's lawsuit or have every interview turn into a Lively v Baldoni Q&A session."

Lively will likely attend the film's premiere at the SXSW Film and TV Festival in Austin, Texas, later this month.

Following the legal drama, many Lively fans took to social media to say that they are now supporting Kendrick as Lively gets heat on social media.

However, people involved with the film are trying to partner with the executives to promote it, which is a podium for the film, not Lively's legal trouble, considering the tension.

Director Paul Feig has also taken to social media to publicly defend Lively after the allegation emerged, adding that Lively was nothing short of an "amazing collaborator."

"It's my cut. There is no other cut. Blake has been nothing but supportive and a dream to work with."

"She is the best and an amazing collaborator and I'm her biggest fan. Just wanted to clear that up," he said on social media.