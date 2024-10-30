Anna Kendrick is making boss moves after her first project as a director.

The Maine native decided to donate the profits of 'Woman of the Hour' to anti-sexual violence charities.

'Woman of the Hour,' her newest film and first directing project, is a crime thriller that follows an aspiring actress who crosses paths with a prolific serial killer in the 1970s when they are cast on an episode of 'The Dating Game' in Los Angeles, per Netflix.

During an interview with Sirius XM, the 'Pitch Perfect' star admitted that although Netflix had already bought the movie, it was attending the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) that let her know that she may have something bigger than she thought.

"Eventually, Netflix bought the movie. But it wasn't until the week before TIFF, I thought, 'Oh, the movie's going to make money'," Kendrick, 39, explained.

why aren't more people talking about this video of anna kendrick hm? pic.twitter.com/sJGLYxusOi — chloe (@asimpIefavor) October 29, 2024

"I went from being like, 'Let me know when the movie happens' to like, 'Oh God, I'm responsible for this.' I was just making the movie and we barely made the deadline to get into TIFF.

"And then it was like, 'Oh, there's gonna be money that's exchanging hands' and I sort of asked myself the question, 'Do you feel gross about this?' And I did," the actress expressed. "So, I'm not making money off of the movie. The money has gone to RAINN and to the National Center for Victims of Violent Crime — which was a charity that Matt Murphy recommended to me."

It seems Kendrick was quite uncomfortable pocketing money knowing women have dealt with similar issues outlined in the thriller, and decided to put her money where her mouth is.

She called the topic a "complicated area," and donating her salary from the film "felt like the least that I should do" after bringing real-life events to the silver screen.

The film — written by Ian McDonald — has received a whopping 91% percent on 'Rotten Tomatoes' and was described by one critic as a fresh angle beside being an "icky and horrifying" murder mystery.

"Ian McDonald's script, and Kendrick's savvy choices, laudably focus on the bigger picture – that women were often undervalued and objectified," one critic penned.

Fans can watch Kendricks' film, 'Woman of the Hour,' now on Netflix.