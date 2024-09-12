Janet Jackson has revealed another "wardrobe malfunction" incident in a new interview.

In a recent video for British 'Vogue's' "Life in Looks" series, the iconic singer shared a lighthearted memory about her performance in front of Queen Elizabeth II.

"I was performing for the Queen of England, and we were doing 'Rhythm Nation.' Sure enough, as soon as I squatted, my pants split right in my booty crack," the 58-year-old recalled.

The unexpected mishap caught her completely off guard. "I couldn't believe it happened," the Gary, Indiana, native admitted. "I thought 'Oh my God!' " She said she knew it was real when she felt "air back there," realizing the split was much worse than she initially thought.

Rather than let the wardrobe malfunction throw her off, the "All For You" singer quickly adjusted her performance on the spot. "So I never turned my back to her, which some of the choreography was supposed to," she explained. "I just faced forward," making sure to keep her front facing the queen for the rest of the performance.

Aside from her fashion faux pas with the late-queen, her infamous Super Bowl halftime show moment with Justin Timberlake shook her career to its core.

In 2004, Jackson's right breast — adorned with a nipple shield — was exposed by Timberlake, 43, to the viewing public. The incident led to widespread debate on perceived indecency in broadcasting.

During her sit-down with the fashion publication, Jackson also shared more tidbits about her career and life. One of the most notable details she revealed was the origin of the famous key she used to wear as an earring.

It turns out the key was practical — she used it to lock and unlock the cages of her family's many pets, as she was responsible for cleaning the cages.

The five time Grammy Award winner also touched on the "Scream" music video with her brother Michael Jackson. The 1995 video, known for its futuristic visuals and high-energy dance routines, remains one of the most memorable moments in pop music history.