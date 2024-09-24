It seems Janet Jackson has found herself in a pickle following some political commentary she made regarding Kamala Harris — however, many blame her "inexperienced" manager.

Jackson is currently facing immense backlash following her response to Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' race, and now her team is allegedly scrambling to remedy the damage.

Sources close to the star say the aftermath of the PR disaster is proof that her manager, Randy Jackson, is reportedly "too inexperienced" to handle such affairs, according to 'Page Six.'

During an interview published Saturday by 'The Guardian,' Jackson said what many deemed was "misinformation" about Harris' biracial identity. That said, the "All for You" singer is walking back an apology allegedly made on her behalf, as 'USA Today' reported that Jackson never authorized an apology at all.

When the 'Control' star was asked about the possibility of the United States having it's "first Black female president," the 58-year-old gave a response that perhaps, they weren't expecting.

"Well, you know what they supposedly said?" Jackson began. "She's not Black. That's what I heard. That she's Indian."

"Her father's white. That's what I was told. I mean, I haven't watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white," Jackson concluded.

Meanwhile, a man who goes by the name of Mo Elmasri — who claims to be her manager — issued an apology on her behalf to 'Buzzfeed.'

Per the media outlet, a rep on Jackson's team then walked that statement back, revealing that Elmasri allegedly doesn't work for Janet. If details hadn't become cloudy enough, 'PEOPLE' also had to walk back an apology given to them after the rep told them he does not represent Janet "in any capacity."

'PageSix' reported that Elmasri claimed Janet and Randy "fired him" after attempts to "improve her image in front of public opinion and her fans, and this is something I do not deserve."

Meanwhile, some claim the Gary, Indiana, native shouldn't comment at all, as both Janet and Randy are currently mourning their brother, Tito, who passed away last week at the age of 70.

The news broke on Instagram last week in a joint statement. Tito's 3 three sons — Taj, TJ, and Taryll — described their dad as someone who cared about everyone and will be deeply missed.