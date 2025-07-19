Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton found herself at the center of an online firestorm this weekend after conservative commentator Megyn Kelly attacked her over a social media post about disaster relief efforts in flood-ravaged Texas.

Clinton posted a thread on X, formerly known as Twitter, detailing how various nonprofit organizations were working on the ground to support victims of catastrophic flooding in Kerr County and surrounding areas. The flooding, which struck during the Fourth of July holiday, has killed more than 120 people and left more than 170 missing.

"Members of the Clinton Global community are on the ground in Texas, supporting families, communities and ongoing search and rescue efforts," Clinton wrote, followed by links to 14 nonprofit organizations including the American Red Cross and Americares.

While Clinton's post was widely praised, it also drew backlash from critics accusing her of leveraging tragedy for publicity. Among them was Kelly, who reposted Clinton's message with the caption: "The replies to this post are AMAZING," referencing the barrage of troll responses attacking Clinton and her family.

Clinton responded calmly to Kelly's remarks, writing, "Hi Megyn – I'm sure any of the organizations I mentioned which are on the ground in Texas would welcome your support. I would be happy to put you in touch directly. We all need to support those impacted by the tragic floods in Kerr County and surrounding areas."

Kelly fired back again, accusing Clinton of hypocrisy and grifting. "Chelsea, what we are seeing in the replies to your post is that while you love to play fake philanthropist, absolutely no one wants your family of grifters anywhere near those suffering in Texas, Haiti or anywhere else," she posted.

Clinton again replied without vitriol: "Hi Megyn – we're proud to partner with & support these organizations. I don't receive a cent & never have from these or the Clinton Foundation. Supporting vital work in Texas matters most now. Hope you will highlight relief efforts on your X timeline – apologies if I missed them – & show."

The exchange triggered a wave of support for Clinton on social media, with many users blasting Kelly for politicizing a humanitarian effort.

"Chelsea Clinton is sharing how organizations working with Clinton Global are helping Texans but you're sharing comments from trolls," wrote X user Craig Minassian.

Another user asked, "Has she even posted about relief efforts or is she just trolling people?"

Critics also drew attention to the broader federal response, pointing fingers at officials like South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and President Donald Trump for perceived delays in aid deployment. Reports indicated that FEMA was hampered by a directive requiring Noem's personal approval for contracts over $100,000, slowing the agency's reaction time.

As of Saturday, FEMA had just over 80 agents in the flood zone, with reinforcements arriving days after the disaster unfolded. The slow response has fueled criticism of the Trump administration's budget cuts to key agencies like FEMA and the National Weather Service.

Despite the online controversy, Clinton maintained her focus on flood victims, redirecting attention to the ongoing relief efforts.

"We all have a role to play in helping communities recover," she wrote. "Let's keep the focus on what matters."