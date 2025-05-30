Megyn Kelly wasted no time criticizing Michelle Obama's recent remarks about her marriage to former President Barack Obama on "The Megyn Kelly Show."

Michelle recently opened up about the inevitable challenges in a long marriage, telling listeners on her podcast that "you're gonna have a bad decade" in a relationship that lasts decades.

"If the odds were you're going to be married to your partner for 50 years, and 10 of those years could be bad, you'd sign up for it," Michelle said.

Kelly was quick to challenge this outlook.

"Is it, Michelle? It's not. I've been married for 17 and a half years, and not one was bad. I think she and he married the wrong people."

The journalist also argued that Michelle seeks to be the dominant figure in the marriage, saying bluntly, "She's supposed to be the star, Michelle Obama."

Kelly aimed Michelle's "IMO" podcast, which, despite heavy promotion, has only attracted about 200,000 subscribers. Kelly found it telling that the former first lady was interviewing Dr. Sharon Malone, wife of former Attorney General Eric Holder, suggesting both women are frustrated about their perceived secondary status compared to their high-profile husbands.

"As these two ladies, married to two very famous men, are pissed that they are not the alpha in terms of popularity and recognition in their marriages."

The commentator added that this fits a broader pattern of complaints from the former first lady about not receiving enough attention or recognition for her role during Barack's presidency.

Beyond issues of fame and recognition, Kelly accused Michelle of being out of touch with the real problems many Americans face.

"How do you not stop, especially when your husband was commander in chief for eight years, and think there will be people who hear this clip who have no arms and legs, thanks to these wars that we fought in Iraq and Afghanistan?" Kelly said, referring to injured veterans and first responders.

She said people who have experienced severe hardships "don't want to hear about how someone had to reach past her to shake Barack Obama's hand." Kelly argued that Michelle Obama "has zero perspective for what actual problems are."

Public Appearances Amid Divorce Rumors

Amid months of rumors suggesting the Obamas' marriage was in trouble, the couple was recently seen together on a date night in New York City, putting those speculations to rest. Michelle appeared radiant in a black lace dress as she smiled, leading Barack Obama out of The Lowell Hotel in Midtown Manhattan. The couple left under the protection of the Secret Service.