After CBS confirmed the upcoming end of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," the long-time host is getting loud support from fellow late-night stars—and firing back at critics, including former President Donald Trump.

On Monday night's episode, Colbert opened up about the cancellation, telling his audience, "We never saw our job as changing anything other than how you felt at the end of the day."

He added with a laugh, "Or the next morning on your phone. That's why broadcast TV is dying. You're part of the problem!"

CBS announced last week that "The Late Show "will end in May 2026, citing financial losses as the reason.

The network clarified that the choice to end the show had nothing to do with its content or how well it was performing in the ratings..

On his Monday show, Colbert took a playful jab at Paramount's $16 million legal settlement with Trump, hinting that the payout might explain some recent decisions at the network, TheHollywoodReporter said. His comment got plenty of laughs from the audience.

Trump, who sued CBS over a 60 Minutes interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris, posted on Truth Social: "I absolutely love that Colbert got fired.

His talent was even less than his ratings." He added that Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon were "next."

Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, John Oliver, Jon Stewart, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers supporting Stephen Colbert after CBS canceled his show ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o8aP9Cn1Pt — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) July 22, 2025

Late Night Legends Rally Behind Colbert After CBS News

Colbert quickly clapped back with a bold and biting remark aimed directly at his critics. His sharp delivery sparked loud cheers from the audience, who showed their support by chanting his name.

He continued, "Nope, absolutely not, Kimmel. I am the martyr. There's only room for one on this cross. And I've gotta tell you, the view is fantastic from up here!"

Later in the show, Colbert got surprise support from several well-known friends. Lin-Manuel Miranda and "Weird Al" Yankovic jumped in to sing Coldplay's "Viva La Vida" with him.

Meanwhile, famous faces like Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Jon Stewart, and John Oliver were seen in the audience, showing their support.

According to US Magazine, though Colbert admitted the news hurt, he plans to go out strong. "The gloves are off," he said. "I can finally speak unvarnished truth to power and say what I really think about Donald Trump—starting right now...I don't care for him."

Despite his $40–50 million per year show losses, CBS called Colbert "irreplaceable" and said they will retire "The Late Show" franchise with him.