Sadie Robertson Huff and her husband Christian Huff were robbed during what was meant to be a relaxing family trip ahead of their third baby's arrival.

The "Duck Dynasty" star, 28, shared the story on her "WHOA That's Good Podcast," saying it happened shortly after they arrived in Atlanta, where Sadie was scheduled to speak at the Forward Conference.

"We were trying to enjoy our last vacation as a family of four," Sadie said. But things started going wrong from the start.

The couple nearly missed their flight, and their 2-year-old daughter, Haven, had a bad nosebleed just before boarding.

According to US Magazine, after finally landing in Atlanta, the Huffs stopped at a restaurant. "We just wanted to take a breath," Sadie explained. But while they were inside, someone broke into their rental car.

"When we came back, the windows were completely busted in," she said. "Our backpacks were gone."

The stolen items included all of the family's passports, Christian's driver's license and credit cards, and a Bible he had owned for years. Thankfully, their diaper bag, car seats, and strollers were left behind.

"I'm grateful for that," Sadie added. "But it's so low. You know you're stealing from a family with kids."

Sadie Robertson Huff is soaking in the final moments with her two precious girls before baby number three arrives! 👼🧡



Congratulations to the Huff family >> https://t.co/nWt9wPla4p pic.twitter.com/wanpVDtEj5 — Country Rebel (@CountryRebelCo) July 16, 2025

Christian Huff Says Couple Prayed for Robbers to Feel Remorse

The robbery hit especially hard when Sadie thought about their daughters' stolen passports. "I just hate to think about them seeing Honey and Haven's little faces. It makes me so mad."

Christian admitted the couple prayed after the robbery, asking that the thieves feel remorse. "We prayed that the fear of God would fall upon them," he said.

Sadie even hoped the person who stole the Bible might read it and change, DailyMail reported. "I prayed they would be so overcome with guilt they'd open the Bible and repent."

Following the break-in, the Huffs had to drive an hour to their hotel with shattered windows. Their daughters, 4-year-old Honey and 2-year-old Haven, were frightened.

"Honey was really scared," Sadie shared. "She kept asking, 'Bad guys broke our windows and took Daddy's stuff?'"

Sadie used the moment to talk to her kids about faith and staying calm in hard times. "If it wasn't for the girls, I think I would've been a lot more scared," she admitted.