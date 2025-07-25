Teddi Mellencamp is taking a pause from her cancer treatment after revealing that immunotherapy is making her feel worse.

The 44-year-old former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star spoke honestly to listeners on her "Two T's in a Pod" podcast, explaining she's been feeling sick for the past month.

"Essentially, I haven't been feeling good for about a month, which was kind of shocking to me," Mellencamp shared. "Mentally, it did a lot to me."

After recent scans, her doctors advised that continuing immunotherapy might do more harm than good. Although her brain and lung tumors are shrinking, her body is struggling to keep up.

According to PageSix, she shared that doctors ran several scans and the results were encouraging, noting that everything appears to be shrinking and moving in the right direction.

"So we're going to take a little break on the immunotherapy to get my body back feeling stronger."

Mellencamp shared that she's currently on steroids and working to rebuild her strength. She also admitted that, for the first time, she's been feeling emotionally overwhelmed, calling the experience heartbreaking.

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Break-In Scare While Home With Her Kids

Her cancer journey began in October 2022 when she was diagnosed with skin cancer.

By February 2025, the illness had progressed to stage 4, with doctors finding it had spread to both her brain and lungs.

In April, doctors discovered new tumors, giving her a 50/50 chance of survival, OK Magazine said.

Still, Mellencamp has shared hopeful news. Just two months ago, she announced that some tumors were barely visible after treatment. "My tumors have significantly shrunk," she wrote in April. "Doctors believe this will work, and I'll be back to feeling good."

But life has not slowed down in other ways. Mellencamp and her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, recently went through a scary moment when someone tried to break into their Los Angeles home. They were inside with their three children at the time.

Fortunately, their security system worked, and the suspects fled.

The couple, currently in the middle of a divorce, released a joint statement saying, "We are grateful that everyone is unharmed... We are safe."

Despite the split, Arroyave has stayed by Mellencamp's side as she focuses on her health. "He's had to step in and help me because some days, I can't do it," she shared on the podcast.