Lisa Vanderpump isn't too worried about what Scheana Shay has to say in her new book. The "Vanderpump Rules" matriarch made it clear she's not taking the claims personally and isn't letting the drama get to her.

After Shay, 40, accused Vanderpump of using her past affair to "launch" the Bravo reality show, Vanderpump, 64, brushed off the claims in a street interview with TMZ.

"Guess what? I don't care what she says. How about that?" Vanderpump said when asked about the allegations.

In her new memoir "My Good Side," Shay alleges Vanderpump pretended not to know about her 2006 affair with actor Eddie Cibrian—who was then married to "Real Housewives" star Brandi Glanville—when filming began on "Vanderpump Rules" in 2012, People said.

Shay says she was asked to serve Glanville at SUR, Vanderpump's restaurant, despite their history.

In her new book, Scheana Shay says Lisa Vanderpump — along with a few others, including her daughter Pandora — already knew about the affair before it became public.

She believes Vanderpump used the situation to build drama for the show while keeping her own image clean.

In the book, Shay wrote that a producer confirmed Vanderpump was aware of the relationship and was only worried the show might lose another potential cast member.

"She low-key used my real-life pain to launch her TV empire," Shay told Us Weekly. "She gaslit me about it for a decade instead of just coming to me in the beginning."

Vanderpump, who has produced the hit series since its 2013 premiere, didn't entertain the accusations further. Instead, she shifted focus to what she considered more pressing news.

"I'm more concerned about Ozzy Osbourne dying today," she told sources, referencing the rock legend's passing at age 76. "That's the saddest thing. Important things are what matter to me, not her bulls--- claims."

According to RealityBlurb, their current tension follows earlier jabs. Back in May, Vanderpump suggested Shay's book only mentions her to grab attention.

"That's probably just to sell the book," she said on "Watch What Happens Live." "She hasn't got anything else to say."

Shay also hinted their once-close relationship changed when she stopped siding with Vanderpump on cast issues, especially involving co-star James Kennedy.