Travis Kelce just gave fans a rare look into his off-season—and his relationship with Taylor Swift.

On July 24, the Kansas City Chiefs star, 35, made his romance with the pop superstar official on Instagram by sharing a series of sweet photos.

This marks the first time he has posted Taylor on his feed since they began dating publicly in September 2023.

According to PageSix, in one photo, the couple wore matching white outfits and sailor-style hats—his reading "Captain" and hers saying "First Mate." They posed side by side, smiling as they showed off their coordinated vacation look.

"Had some adventures this offseason, kept it," Travis wrote in the caption.

Another picture showed the pair dressed warmly during a snowy trip, believed to be from their March getaway to Montana with friends Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson.

Taylor, beaming at the camera, stood next to Travis as he playfully leaned on her shoulder and kicked toward the lens.

🚨| Travis Kelce shares new photos of him and Taylor Swift with friends during the off-season! pic.twitter.com/6LHPSy6sXV — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) July 24, 2025

Travis Kelce Bonds With Taylor Swift's Brother in Rare Vacation Photos

The photo dump also featured fun group moments. Travis included snapshots of himself and Taylor hanging out with close friends like Ross Travis, Este Haim, and Ashley Avignone.

In one beachside photo, the group smiled under candlelight, dressed in relaxed summer clothes.

But what really stood out was how close Travis has become with Taylor's family. Several pictures showed him bonding with her brother, Austin Swift, as they fished and explored the outdoors together, ENews said.

Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, even made a fun appearance wearing a large straw hat on the trip.

The post gave fans a glimpse into the couple's private world, including moments of laughter, vacation adventures, and time with loved ones.

Travis and Taylor were also seen ice skating and enjoying quiet dinners while dressed in coordinated black outfits.

During an appearance on "Bussin' With The Boys" in June, Travis said of Taylor, "That's my girl. You know what I mean? That's my lady. So it's like, I'm proud of that."

Now back at NFL training camp, Travis is shifting focus to the new season after last year's Super Bowl loss.

He recently told fans, "I'm coming back, for sure... Gonna try and get to the best shape I've been this offseason."