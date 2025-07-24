The wife of late professional wrestler Hulk Hogan revealed that he was facing no heart issues just weeks before his death, which was reportedly caused by a heart attack.

Sky Daily, who married Hogan in September of 2023, responded to a comment on Instagram in which a fan asked if Hogan was in a coma last month.

"No, he's definitely not in a coma! His heart is strong, and there was never any lack of oxygen or brain damage... none of those rumors are true. He's been recovering from a major four-level Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF), which is an intense surgery with a long and layered healing process," Daily wrote.

"If you look it up, you'll see what the last six weeks have involved... not just for his spine, but also for his vocal cords, and the eating/breathing tubes that are clamped over during surgery. We've been in and out of the hospital to support that recovery. So truly, there's no need for the drama or panic some people try to stir up. He's healing, and we're taking it one day at a time with love, strength, and patience," she added.

Reports that Hogan was on his death bed began surfacing last month, according to TMZ. However, officials and spokespeople for Hogan alleged that the wrestler was simply recovering from a neck surgery he underwent in May.

Hogan died this Thursday after he suffered a cardiac arrest in his home in Clearwater, Florida, at 9:51 am, the outlet reported.

First responders arrived at his home responding to reports of a cardiac arrest and transported him to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.