"Happy Gilmore 2" is finally here, and one unforgettable moment between Bad Bunny and NFL star Travis Kelce is grabbing everyone's attention.

In the newly released Netflix sequel, fans were shocked — and amused — when Bad Bunny's character, Oscar, covered a shirtless Kelce in honey during a dream sequence.

According to US Magazine, the sticky scene takes place in Oscar's "happy place," where he imagines tying Kelce, dressed only in an apron, to a pole in a garden and pouring honey on him.

Moments later, a bear appears and attacks Kelce, as Oscar watches calmly. "I'm happy now," Oscar says after the wild fantasy ends.

The moment sparked a wave of reactions online, with many praising the bold, unexpected cameo. Even Taylor Swift fans didn't seem to mind Kelce's messy fate, as it offered plenty of shirtless screen time before things went south.

Travis Kelce, 35, takes on a fiery new role in the movie, playing a hot-tempered hotel server who's sure to grab viewers' attention. His character first appears politely serving drinks to golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

But the polite act quickly fades when he lashes out at Oscar over a gin mix-up. "You threw me under the bus?" Kelce yells. "You took the knife and stabbed me in my back!"

Julie Bowen Praises Travis Kelce and Bad Bunny's Surprise Performances

Later, when Happy Gilmore (played by Adam Sandler) questions the outburst, Kelce defends himself: "You don't know the backstory."

The character's temper continues to show when he chest bumps fellow golfers so hard, they crash through a table.

Though Kelce's on-screen time is short, it's powerful. In an earlier interview, Kelce called the experience a "dream come true," saying, "Working with Happy Gilmore himself, the Sandman and Happy Productions, it was off the chain."

Bad Bunny is earning plenty of love for his surprisingly funny performance, showing off his comedic chops.

Actress Julie Bowen, who returns as Virginia Venit, spoke highly of both Kelce and Bunny, saying they were "surprisingly great" in their roles despite not being professional actors, TMZ said.

The movie picks up years after Happy Gilmore's golf fame, serving as a sequel to the beloved 1996 comedy classic.

Now a dad of five, he comes out of retirement to help his daughter get into a top ballet school in Europe.