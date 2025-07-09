Bad Bunny may have sent a subtle message to his ex, Kendall Jenner — and fans are here for it.

On July 7, the Puerto Rican rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, shared a new photo dump on Instagram.

According to TMZ, among the casual snaps, one photo caught everyone's attention: a hat with the bold message, "Stop dating people who don't get your music."

While Bad Bunny didn't mention anyone by name, fans quickly linked the message to his on-again, off-again relationship with Kendall Jenner.

The two were first rumored to be dating in early 2023, but by December, they had officially called it quits.

Though they briefly reconnected in May 2024, they have since gone their separate ways once again.

"The second pic was for Kendall ," one fan commented. Another wrote, "The 'stop dating people who don't get your music' seemed targeted love this."

Bad Bunny’s out here low-key airing out his dating icks -- and it looks like it's a subtle dig at his ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner.



See more: https://t.co/QGwiOmwDTX pic.twitter.com/znIwFCBORF — TMZ (@TMZ) July 9, 2025

Fans Think Bad Bunny Subtly Shaded Kendall Jenner on Instagram

Their short-lived reunion came after the two were seen getting cozy at a Met Gala after-party in May 2024. But things fizzled out by the fall.

A source told Us Weekly at the time, "They're still friendly but have taken a step back and aren't dating." The insider also shared that while the pair tried to get more serious, "It ultimately didn't work out long term."

Bad Bunny has often been private about the people who inspire his music. In January 2025, he dropped his album Debí Tirar Más Fotos, featuring a collection of heartfelt songs about love and heartbreak, EliteDaily said.

While many listeners assumed the lyrics were about Kendall, Bad Bunny remained vague. "I have written songs inspired by people that people don't have a f**king clue who they are," he told sources.

As for the Instagram post, it's unclear whether the hat message was meant as a public dig or just general advice.

Still, the timing and the wording have left fans buzzing — especially since Kendall has never been known to connect deeply with Latin music or Bad Bunny's artistic world.