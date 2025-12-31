Hollywood actors and actresses with the most wins

In Hollywood, awards are a way to measure an actor's impact, creativity, and staying power, but they also start arguments about what counts as a "major" award. There are many different kinds of music awards that help musicians. Actors and actresses, on the other hand, get their awards from the Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes, and SAG Awards. These awards are less common, but they are more important.

Wikipedia and other sites like reddit make detailed lists that have been checked against IMDb and official sites.

These lists show differences, like how totals can include awards for honor or regional recognition.

This summary is based on data from the end of 2025 and focuses on verified wins. It only includes Hollywood actors and actresses who are known for their roles in movies and TV shows.

1. Meryl Streep (205)

Key Awards: 3 Oscars, 9 Golden Globes, 4 Emmys, 2 BAFTAs, 2 SAG Awards

Often called the greatest living actress, Streep's wins span 21 Oscar nominations, including for "Sophie's Choice" (1983) and "The Iron Lady" (2012). Her totals include honorary awards like the Kennedy Center Honor, amid discussions on her unmatched range in accents and genres.

2. Cate Blanchett (178)

Key Awards: 2 Oscars, 4 Golden Globes, 4 BAFTAs, 3 SAG Awards, 4 Critics' Choice Awards

Blanchett's accolades reflect her transformative roles in "The Aviator" (2005) and "Tár" (2023), with wins from ensemble casts like "The Lord of the Rings." Debates around her international appeal balance praise for depth with critiques of award predictability.

3. Frances McDormand (170)

Key Awards: 4 Oscars, 2 Emmys, 2 Golden Globes, 3 BAFTAs, 4 SAG Awards, 1 Tony Award

McDormand ties Hepburn for most acting Oscars, winning for "Fargo" (1997) and "Nomadland" (2021, also as producer). Her totals emphasize indie films, sparking talks on authenticity vs. mainstream recognition.

4. Jodie Foster (150)

Key Awards: 2 Oscars, 4 Golden Globes, 3 BAFTAs, 1 Emmy, 1 SAG Award

Foster's wins include for "The Silence of the Lambs" (1992) and recent TV like "True Detective: Night Country (2025)." Her child-star origins add context to her legacy of intelligent, intense performances.

5. Daniel Day-Lewis (139)

Key Awards: 3 Oscars, 2 Golden Globes, 4 BAFTAs, 3 SAG Awards, 3 Critics' Choice Awards

The only actor with 3 Best Actor Oscars ("My Left Foot," 1990; "Lincoln," 2013), Day-Lewis's method acting earns acclaim, though retirement debates question future additions to his tally.

6. Nicole Kidman (95)

Key Awards: 1 Oscar, 6 Golden Globes, 2 Emmys, 1 BAFTA, 1 SAG Award

Kidman's wins for "The Hours" (2003) and "Big Little Lies" (2017) highlight her shift from film to TV producing. Her totals include life achievement honors, amid conversations on versatility in thrillers and dramas.

7. Clint Eastwood (74)

Key Awards: 4 Oscars (directing/producing), 4 Golden Globes, 2 Directors Guild Awards

Eastwood's wins for "Unforgiven" (1993) and "Million Dollar Baby" (2005) blend acting and directing, with honors like the Kennedy Center reflecting his Western icon status.

8. Emma Stone (69)

Key Awards: 2 Oscars, 2 Golden Globes, 2 BAFTAs, 3 SAG Awards, 5 Critics' Choice Awards

Stone's recent wins for "Poor Things" (2024) build on "La La Land" (2017), showcasing musical and dramatic range. Her youth adds to discussions on emerging vs. veteran talent.

9. Denzel Washington (65)

Key Awards: 2 Oscars, 2 Golden Globes, 1 SAG Award, 1 Tony Award

Washington's Oscars for Glory (1990) and Training Day (2002) underscore his dramatic power, with totals including the Cecil B. DeMille, fueling talks on representation in Hollywood.

10. Anthony Hopkins (56)

Key Awards: 2 Oscars, 4 BAFTAs, 2 Emmys, 1 Laurence Olivier Award

Hopkins's wins for "The Silence of the Lambs" (1992) and "The Father" (2021) highlight psychological depth, with honors like the Cecil B. DeMille affirming his late-career resurgence.