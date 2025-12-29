Angelina Jolie has run into another legal hurdle with her Manhattan art studio, Atelier Jolie, while she continues a long-running court dispute with her ex, Brad Pitt, over their French vineyard.

According to The U.S. Sun, the East Village studio opened in November 2023, but a gallery in Easton, Pennsylvania, that uses the same name has formally opposed Jolie's trademark application.

The studio houses artist residences, clothing workshops, and a cafe staffed by refugees. Jolie first applied for the trademark in May 2022, and the opposition was filed shortly after her application was published in March 2024.

Trademark Clash Over Atelier Jolie Name

The Easton gallery, owned by artist and entrepreneur Omnaia Jolie Abdou, claims to have operated under the Atelier Jolie name since 2021. Legal filings assert that her business has built "significant goodwill and consumer recognition in the ATELIER JOLIE mark through its continued use and expenditure of significant time, effort, and money in advertising and promotion."

The notice of opposition further states, "Opposer's and Applicant's ATELIER JOLIE marks are identical in spelling and therefore are also identical in sight, sound, and commercial impression." Omnaia requested that the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board block Jolie's registration of the name.

Jolie's legal team counters that there is little risk of confusion between the two studios. Attorneys for the actress argue that "one or more of Opposer's claims are barred on the grounds that there is no actual competition between Opposer and Jolie and it is virtually impossible for there to be a likelihood for confusion."

For months, both sides have been negotiating a potential settlement. Omnaia's attorney recently requested an extension, noting that "the parties have been and are currently actively engaged in settlement negotiations" and that additional time was necessary to move toward resolution.

Ongoing Legal Battle With Brad Pitt

The dispute over her studio name is only the latest in Jolie's legal challenges. She continues to face off with Pitt over Chateau Miraval, the French vineyard and estate they purchased together in 2011 for approximately $60 million.

The property, now valued at roughly $500 million, was intended to be inherited by their children.

Pitt has claimed he was the primary driver of the winery's success, while Jolie alleged he misused company funds for personal ventures. The couple nearly reached a buyout agreement in 2021, but disagreements over a no disparagement clause prevented a deal. Jolie also alleged that Pitt wanted her to sign an NDA to conceal "years of abuse," according to USA Today.

BBC reported that in 2022, Pitt sued Jolie over a Stoli Group-related transaction tied to the estate, seeking at least $67 million, while Jolie's company, Nouvel, filed a countersuit for $250 million. The legal battle over Miraval continues to unfold alongside the trademark dispute in New York.