Supermodel Vittoria Ceretti, girlfriend of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, experienced an unexpected fashion mishap during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's star-studded wedding weekend in Venice.

Ceretti, 27, wore a vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress to Saturday night's lingerie-themed celebration.

The gown, which was once worn by DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Gisele Bündchen at the 2003 Met Gala, started the night looking flawless.

But by the end of the evening, the dress had ripped apart — and she shared the damage with her followers on Instagram.

In her Instagram Stories, Ceretti posted a "how it started vs. how it's going" series. The first photo showed her posing in the elegant mesh dress.

The next image revealed a large tear across the gown, exposing her legs as she sat in what looked like a dressing area.

The tear's timing is unclear, but it seems the model had a lively night, as the small hole seen earlier had turned into a major wardrobe failure, DailyMail said.

Despite the mishap, she appeared to take it in stride, sharing the moment with humor online.

No but the way Vittoria Ceretti TEARED THE VINTAGE ✨DOLCE & GABBANA✨ DRESS COMPLETELY, same as Gisele Bündchen wore at the Met Gala in 2003, and also the fact that they both dated Leonardo DiCaprio — I’m CRYING for that dress. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vXHryV5OEh — La Mode Unknown (@LaModeUnknown) June 29, 2025

Ceretti Wears Gisele's Iconic Gown — Ends in Wardrobe Disaster

Ceretti's gown wasn't just a vintage piece — it had history. The same dress had been worn by Bündchen during her relationship with DiCaprio from 2000 to 2005.

Though Ceretti's version had an edgier, worn finish, the resemblance didn't go unnoticed by fans.

According to PageSix, the Saturday bash was part of a three-day wedding celebration that attracted global celebrities including Kris Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, and Mick Jagger.

DiCaprio, 50, attended the party in a casual mix of silk pajamas, a blazer, and a baseball cap. Guests danced through the night as singer Usher performed a live medley of his greatest hits.

Earlier that weekend, Ceretti wore two other outfits — a plunging black dress for the official ceremony on Friday and another Dolce & Gabbana piece on Thursday.

Each outfit made headlines, but the torn dress quickly became the most talked-about moment.

Bezos and Sánchez's Venetian wedding, held on San Giorgio Maggiore island, was described by many as one of the most glamorous events of the year.

Nearly 200 A-listers were in attendance, braving even unexpected weather that forced some to take cover during the pre-wedding festivities.