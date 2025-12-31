Some of the most lovable characters in pop culture are in animated movies and TV shows. A-list stars play these parts, and each one has their own way of doing it. These actors have brought animated characters to life, from touching heroes to funny sidekicks.

Here are 12 famous people who voiced well-known animated characters and what made their performances so great.

In the movie "Toy Story," Tom Hanks played Woody

Tom Hanks plays Woody, the loyal cowboy doll in Pixar's groundbreaking "Toy Story" series. He makes Woody charming.

Woody's voice changes, leads, and gets jealous over the course of four movies. That's why so many kids and adults like him.

In "Aladdin," Robin Williams played the Genie

Robin Williams, who has since died, gave the Genie in Disney's "Aladdin" a lot of energy and funny lines. His improvised lines and impressions of famous people made the character a cultural phenomenon, and he stole the show in every scene he was in.

In "Finding Nemo," Ellen DeGeneres played Dory

Ellen DeGeneres played Dory, a blue tang fish, in the movies "Finding Nemo" and "Finding Dory." She gave Dory a lot of heart and made her funny. A lot of people have been touched by her words, "just keep swimming."

Eddie Murphy did the voice of Donkey in "Shrek"

Eddie Murphy plays the part of Donkey in the "Shrek" movies. He talks quickly and tells jokes, which makes him funny. He is one of the most popular animated sidekicks because he gets along so well with "Shrek" and has a lot of funny lines.

Shrek" stars Mike Myers as the main character

Mike Myers played an ogre with a Scottish accent in the movie Shrek. It made fun of fairy tale tropes with dark humor and a lot of depth. His acting is the best part of the show; it's funny and sad at the same time.

Angelina Jolie plays the part of Tigress in the movie "Kung Fu Panda"

Angelina Jolie is the voice of Tigress in the "Kung Fu Panda" movies. Tigress is a strong and disciplined person. The warrior is different from the other members of the Furious Five because she speaks clearly and with authority.

Dwayne Johnson plays the part of Maui in the movie "Moana"

In the Disney movie "Moana," Dwayne Johnson plays Maui, a charming demigod. In the song "You're Welcome," he shows off his big ego and strong voice. His performance shows what he does well and what he does poorly.

In "Kung Fu Panda," Jack Black plays the role of Po

Jack Black's excited and relatable voice brings Po, the unlikely Dragon Warrior, to life in "Kung Fu Panda." Po is a great underdog hero because he loves kung fu and knows how to make people laugh when they need it.

Chris Pratt plays Emmet in the movie "The Lego Movie"

Chris Pratt is the voice of Emmet Brickowski in "The Lego Movie." Emmet is just a normal person who has hope. The movie's point that anyone can be special is true because he has good vibes and charm.

In the movie "Sing," Scarlett Johansson plays Ash

In "Sing," Scarlett Johansson plays Ash. She is a porcupine who acts like a rock star and shows off her singing and rebellious side. The song "Set It All Free," which she wrote, shows how the character learns to talk about herself.

Anna was played by Kristen Bell in "Frozen"

Kristen Bell plays Anna in the movie "Frozen." She is a warm and adventurous person who shows how much the princess loves and cares for her sister. When she sings "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" with someone else, you feel something.

Owen Wilson was the voice of Lightning McQueen in the movie "Cars"

"Ka-chow!" says Owen Wilson, and Lightning McQueen looks cool. This makes him a well-known racer in the "Cars" movies. A lot of people can see how he went from being a star to being on a team.