After nearly four years of keeping their romance mostly out of the spotlight, actor Jacob Elordi and influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli have broken up.

A source confirmed to People on August 7 that the two have "recently decided to call it quits."

The couple first sparked dating rumors back in 2021 after being seen grabbing coffee in Los Angeles. At the time, Elordi had just ended his relationship with model Kaia Gerber.

From that moment, fans speculated about his new romance with Olivia, the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, ENews said.

Though they kept their relationship mostly private, the pair were occasionally seen together or interacting online.

Olivia was known to quietly support Elordi's career, even liking posts made by his sister in April, praising his performance in "The Narrow Road to the Deep North."

And last October, Jacob joined Olivia and her family on a birthday trip to Italy, where they made pasta, cruised the Venice River, and soaked up the sun.

Olivia Jade Moves to Paris as Split with Jacob Elordi Surfaces

Their relationship had its ups and downs. In 2022, the couple reportedly broke up, with sources saying Olivia was "single and having fun" while Jacob was "focused on his career."

But later that year, the two were spotted again at a dog park in Los Angeles, confirming they had rekindled their romance.

Despite the interest from fans and media, neither Jacob nor Olivia ever talked openly about their relationship.

According to Elle, when asked in a 2023 GQ interview about his personal life, Elordi chose not to answer, simply saying, "But I appreciate you giving me the space."

The latest news of their breakup follows Olivia's recent move to Paris, which she revealed in a TikTok video on July 16.

Meanwhile, Jacob was seen attending actress Cara Delevingne's birthday party in Los Angeles, which was also attended by his ex, Kaia Gerber.

Both Jacob and Olivia have continued to focus on their personal and professional lives.

Elordi has remained busy with acting roles, while Olivia has worked to rebuild her public image following her family's involvement in the college admissions scandal.