On his ninth day in office, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani launched "Under the Radar for All," a program that will give away 1,500 free tickets to the city's leading experimental theater festival to make live performance more affordable for working New Yorkers.​

Mamdani announced the initiative at Brooklyn College after spending part of the morning on Hillel Place in Flatbush, where he handed out cards with QR codes that can be redeemed for complimentary tickets.

The tickets are tied to the 2026 edition of the Under the Radar festival, which runs through January 25 and features more than 30 productions in venues across the city, according to the New York Times.​

New Yorkers can claim free seats online on a first-come, first-served basis, with tickets available to 12 selected shows. Participating venues include La MaMa, Lincoln Center, New York Theatre Workshop, PSNY, HERE Arts Center, and other partner theaters in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx. The offer targets residents who may live near theaters but rarely attend because of cost or lack of information.​

Mamdani framed the giveaway as part of his broader affordability agenda, arguing that the arts should not be a luxury for tourists or the wealthy. He said his goal is to ensure that everyday New Yorkers can afford "lives of joy, art, rest, and expression," not just rent and childcare, Bricarts Media reported. The program follows his campaign promises on free or low-cost public services, including childcare and transportation, and extends that focus to culture.​

Leaders of the Under the Radar festival described the partnership as a way to build a "festival for the entire city," not just a downtown niche audience. Founding artistic director Mark Russell and co-director Kaneza Schaal said the free ticket initiative reflects their belief that contemporary performance should be as accessible as classic works that have long been offered at little or no cost.

HERE Arts Center and other participating organizations said they see the program as an expansion of their own efforts to keep tickets affordable year-round.​

The move also signals that arts and culture will be a visible part of Mamdani's early tenure, after he created an arts and culture transition committee during the mayoral handover and highlighted cultural workers as key partners in his affordability platform. Festival organizers and City Hall officials say they hope the free ticket program can become a model for future citywide cultural access efforts, as per Hyper Allergic.