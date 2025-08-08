Former "The Mandalorian" star Gina Carano has officially settled her lawsuit with Disney and Lucasfilm, ending a years-long legal battle following her firing from the popular Star Wars series in 2021.

A spokesperson for Lucasfilm confirmed the agreement on Thursday, stating, "The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies."

The company also noted Carano's professionalism during her time with the studio, adding that she was "well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff."

Carano, 43, responded to the news with a statement posted to her X (formerly Twitter) account. "I have come to an agreement with Disney/Lucasfilm, which I believe is the best outcome for all parties involved," she wrote. "I hope this brings some healing to the force."

According to People, the actress went on to express deep gratitude to Elon Musk, saying, "I want to extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, a man I've never met, who did this Good Samaritan deed for me in funding my lawsuit."

Musk supported Carano's legal fight financially through legal resources made available by X.

Gina Carano was removed from her role at Lucasfilm in February 2021 following backlash over a series of controversial posts she shared on social media.

Get ready for all the "MASSIVE WIN" videos to hit the airwaves. Gina Carano returning to Disney Star Wars is in no way a win. The rest of the settlement terms will not be disclosed, I am sure. pic.twitter.com/PFirhXO6Oa — United Spacers Alliance (@AirlockOpen) August 7, 2025

Disney and Carano Reach Agreement After 2024 Legal Clash

One post compared the treatment of conservatives in America to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust.

The company called her statements "abhorrent and unacceptable." She also faced backlash for mocking the use of preferred pronouns and questioning COVID-19 restrictions and the 2020 election results.

After her dismissal, Carano filed a lawsuit in February 2024, accusing the company of wrongful termination and discrimination.

In her complaint, Gina Carano is asking for $75,000 in damages and hopes to be reinstated as Cara Dune on "The Mandalorian," DailyMail reported.

Disney responded by citing its First Amendment rights, arguing that it should not be forced to associate with speech it disagrees with.

The company's request to dismiss the case was denied in July 2024, a decision that Carano said moved her to tears.

Carano maintained throughout the case that her views were misrepresented. "Disney has confirmed what has been known all along — they will fire you if you say anything they disagree with," she posted earlier this year.

Now that the case has been settled, Gina Carano says she's ready to move on with her life. She shared that she feels positive about what's next and is looking forward to a fresh start, even adding that she's smiling about the future.