Mark Epstein, the younger brother of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, is once again arguing against the official ruling that his brother killed himself. He says that new forensic evidence will soon show that someone else did it.

According to RadarOnline, on August 10, 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in New York City. He had been convicted of sex trafficking and was waiting for his federal trial. Mark Epstein has long disagreed with the authorities' conclusion that the death was a suicide by hanging.

Mark had already hired Dr. Michael Baden, who used to be the chief medical examiner for New York City. At the time, he said, "he evidence points to homicide rather than suicide." The Department of Justice and FBI said again in a June 2023 report that there was no credible evidence of foul play. They stated that issues with the Metropolitan Correctional Center's system caused the death.

Mark said the same thing again on News Nation Now on January 9. He said that new forensic evidence would back up his claims. He said, More autopsy facts will be coming out in February that prove it," before he started his speech.

Mark said, "The injuries didn't correspond to the way his body was found hanging," when he talked about what he saw when he saw his brother's body. He went on to explain why he thought prison deaths were limited, saying, "There are only three ways to die in prison: suicide, natural causes, or murder. And Jeff was murdered. I want to know who killed him and on whose behalf?"

Mark also said that the authorities were hiding the truth and called the official findings a "cover-up." He asked, "Why the charade?" to explain his worries. "Who are they trying to protect?"

Mark dismissed Ghislaine Maxwell's remarks about Jeffrey Epstein's death. Maxwell, who had been friends with Epstein for a long time, said in August 2025 that she didn't see how Jeffrey could have been killed. He said, "I wouldn't trust anything she says," he said, noting she "never saw the body or talked to Jeff before he died."

RadarOnline says that Mark has said before that politics got in the way of how Epstein-related files were handled. In November 2025, he said that the names of conservative politicians had been taken off of records. In a later CNN interview, he said that former President Donald Trump had held up their release and that Jeffrey "definitely had dirt on Trump."

In other news, Federal records tied to Jeffrey Epstein include a redacted photo of Prince Andrew reclining with women at an event attended by Ghislaine Maxwell, The Sun reports. The image is not evidence of wrongdoing, and neither Andrew nor Maxwell face charges. Epstein died in 2019 while awaiting trial.