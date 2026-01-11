Ariana Grande turned heads at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards Sunday night in a sleek, long black princess-cut gown paired with her signature high ponytail, marking a bold sartorial departure from the whimsical pink and pastel tones she wore throughout the Wicked press circuit. Fans and fashion insiders immediately noted the change: less Glinda, more classic Hollywood chic.

Styled by longtime collaborator Law Roach, Grande's look stood out on a red carpet filled with sequins and softer hues. The drama of the jet-black silhouette, combined with her dark ponytail and a dazzling diamond necklace, felt intentional. It was clearly a visual signal that the pop icon is stepping beyond the fairy-tale chapter she just closed.

Grande was on the carpet as a Golden Globe nominee for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, the follow-up to the blockbuster Wicked film that made her transition from pop star to breakout actress. This marks her second consecutive Golden Globe nomination for the same role, underscoring her dual impact in performance and music.

Alongside the acting nod, Wicked: For Good has been earning awards attention across the season, including nominations for Best Original Song for tracks like "No Place Like Home" and "The Girl in the Bubble."

After years of leaning into pastel pinks, glittering capes and bubblegum whimsy while promoting both the original Wicked and Wicked: For Good, tonight's look felt like a moment of departure. Instead of channeling Glinda's sugar-sweet style, Grande embraced a striking, minimalist silhouette rooted in classic black, a vibe more aligned with her pop star identity than her fairy-tale wardrobe.

And that future is already taking shape. Grande is gearing up for The Eternal Sunshine Tour, set to kick off in June 2026, her first full concert tour in six years. Named after her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine, the tour launches June 6 in Oakland and will span arenas across North America and Europe. It's a much-anticipated return to live performance after her extended acting and awards season run.

At the Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, Grande shared that she's been working on her tour setlist for months and hinted at what fans can expect once the tour begins.

With Wicked: For Good earning plaudits and her tour on the horizon, the 2026 Golden Globes felt like a symbolic inflection point, the end of her Glinda era and the beginning of a new chapter that balances her film success with her roots as a chart-topping recording artist and live performer. Whether she takes home gold tonight or not, Ariana Grande's evolution from pop princess to multi-hyphenate star continues to draw attention, and now, in elegant black, a fresh aesthetic focus too.

Glinda and Elphaba were represented at the Globes, though. Wicked director Jon M. Chu jumped into the pin trend for men's fashion with their faces bedazzled and looking blingy.