People talked about Ariana Grande at the 2026 Golden Globes on Sunday night, but it wasn't her nomination or stunning look that drew attention. It was the man sitting next to her.

The 32-year-old singer and actress, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Wicked: For Good, appeared on the red carpet with a mystery companion, sparking speculation among fans and media alike. However, sources confirmed that the man was not her boyfriend, actor Ethan Slater.

Instead, Grande was accompanied by longtime best friend Doug Middlebrook. Middlebrook has been a familiar face alongside Grande at various events over the years. According to Just Jared, he also visited the set of Wicked during filming and recently wrote a heartfelt tribute to Grande's performance in the film.

"Barbra in Funny Girl, Debbie Reynolds in Singin' In The Rain, Judy in everything... Ginger Rogers in Top Hat, Julie, Jeanette MacDonald, Liza, and now Ariana in Wicked," Middlebrook wrote. "I am such a proud friend. I can't wait for the whole world to see her as she joins the great divas of the Hollywood movie musicals with this bewitching performance."

Ethan Slater, who has been linked to Grande romantically, was not present at the event.

At the Golden Globe Awards, Grande also made a significant impression by showcasing a dramatic hair change that quickly became a topic of discussion among fans and viewers. The actress and singer walked down the red carpet with a look that was very different from the platinum blonde style she had worn for the past two years.

She had dyed her hair from blonde to its natural brown color. Grande has kept her hair lighter while playing Glinda in the Wicked movie adaptations, but the awards show marked a return to her darker roots. The Sun reports that the change was quickly noticed and widely discussed on social media.

Ariana Grand

Grande wore her hair in a sleek, high ponytail and a black gown that hung off her shoulders, cinched at the waist, then flowed out. She finished the look with simple makeup, like winged eyeliner, and diamond jewelry.

Fans quickly took to the internet to talk about the change. One person on social media said they were excited to see the familiar look, saying, "I've never been so happy to see a brunette ponytail."

Another commenter agreed with that excitement, saying, "OH SHE IS SO BACK." A third fan said she looked like she did in an earlier part of her career, saying, "SHE LOOKS STRAIGHT OUT OF 2019."

More comments kept coming in that talked about how the change made them feel nostalgic. Another user wrote, "Omg the dark brows and hair she's back." As The Sun's entertainment coverage shows, many fans linked the brunette look to earlier stages of Grande's music and public image.

Grande was one of many famous people who caught people's attention at the event. Selena Gomez wore a black dress with an off-the-shoulder top and a white top. Comedian Nikki Glaser, who had hosted the ceremony before, wore a light pink gown.

Other guests included musicians, actors, and reality TV stars who helped make the evening's fashion highlights.

The Golden Globe Awards were shown live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. The convergence of numerous representatives from the film and television industries showcased the event's dedication to celebrating entertainment achievements.

Grande's sudden change in style during the event illustrated that celebrities are still given the opportunity to create new identities time and again on red carpets.

In other news, Daily Mail reported that Ariana Grande's family is increasingly concerned about her well-being as anxiety and exhaustion mount amid an intense "Wicked: For Good" press tour and tour preparations.

Sources said a recent red carpet scare worsened her anxiety, while co-star Cynthia Erivo has become a key source of support. Despite this, Grande continues to earn award recognition, though insiders say her upcoming "Eternal Sunshine" tour may be her last major tour for now.