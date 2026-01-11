Nikki Glaser gave a controversial opening speech at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, criticizing powerful institutions and famous people while hosting the event. Her comments, which included a joke about the Epstein files, quickly became one of the most talked-about parts of the night.

The comedian started by talking about how many famous people were in the room. Glaser said, "I cannot believe the amount of star power we have in this room tonight. It's insane. There's so many A-listers," before adding that there were several "who are on a list that has been heavily redacted."

Then she hit the federal government with a sharp punchline. Glaser went on with her speech, saying, "And the Golden Globe for Best Editing goes to the Justice Department. Yes, congratulations."

Glaser also made fun of the partner who was broadcasting the event that night. She then turned her attention calling out CBS News and said, "And the award for most editing goes to CBS news. Yes. CBS news: America's newest place to 'See B.S. News.'"

OK! News says that the joke about the Epstein files got a lot of attention on social media right away, with people divided on whether it went too far during a big awards show.

Later in the monologue, Glaser turned her attention to Leonardo DiCaprio, who was in the audience. She started the joke by saying, "What a career you have had. Countless iconic performances. You've worked with every great director, you've won three Golden Globes and an Oscar. The most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish that all before your girlfriend turned 30."

Then she admitted the nature of the joke and elaborated on it. Glaser then said directly to DiCaprio, "Leo, I'm sorry I made that joke. It is cheap. I tried not to, but, like, we don't know anything else about you, man. There's nothing else. Open up! I'm serious! I looked! I searched! The most in-depth interview you've ever given was for Teen Beat magazine in 1991. Is your favorite food still 'Pasta, pasta and more pasta?'"

OK! News also said that the incident wasn't the first time Glaser had made a joke about Jeffrey Epstein in her comedy. She made fun of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in a controversial stand-up segment on Saturday Night Live in 2025, which also got mixed reactions.

Glaser's monologue as host of the 83rd annual ceremony showed off her reputation for dark humor. Some people liked that she was willing to stand up to powerful people, but others thought the content was not appropriate for an awards show honoring movies and TV shows.