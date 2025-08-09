Oprah Winfrey's relationship with Meghan Markle has cooled, and the Duchess of Sussex's Hollywood standing appears diminished as streaming deals and celebrity friendships wane, according to people familiar with the situation and public records.

The reported shift comes amid renewed scrutiny of Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, after the couple's high-profile move to California and a string of media ventures that have struggled to gain traction. The couple's five-year production agreement with Netflix is set to expire later this year, and multiple industry executives have told news outlets they do not expect the streamer to renew the deal.

"Oprah helped launch Meghan and Harry's entire media brand," one entertainment executive told columnist Rob Shuter. "But that connection has gone quiet," the executive added, citing the apparent absence of close celebrity friends from Markle's recent private birthday gathering in Beverly Hills.

Markle, 44, posted an Instagram photo after the low-key celebration in which she thanked "my husband, friends, and family" and expressed appreciation for fans who sent well wishes. Representatives for Markle and Winfrey did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Markle's lifestyle series for Netflix, With Love, Meghan, ranked low on the streamer's list of most-watched programs for the first half of 2025, and an accompanying program featuring Harry reportedly drew even fewer viewers. Season two of Markle's show is set to air this fall; the season was filmed during the initial production run, a practice that left the episodes completed even as the series underperformed.

Industry analysts say the couple's commercial prospects have been complicated by mixed public reception and by the cost and expectations surrounding their post-royal projects. "The marketplace is crowded, and celebrity influence doesn't translate automatically to sustained streaming success," said a media analyst who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss industry strategy.

The couple have faced public setbacks before. Their widely watched 2021 interview with Winfrey introduced them to a U.S. audience and helped establish their media presence after leaving active royal duties. People close to the couple say the dynamic of those early relationships has evolved.

An entertainment insider told Shuter that some former Hollywood contacts have "moved on," while others framed Markle's priorities as shifting toward family life and her work. "There's no feud," the source said. "But it's clear the dynamics have shifted. Meghan is focused on her family and her work."

The Sun and other tabloids have reported that Harry has expressed interest in reconnecting with the royal family and returning to the U.K. in part because of financial pressures, though the couple have continued to live in Southern California and to pursue philanthropic and media projects. A spokesman for Harry declined to comment.

Neither Netflix nor representatives for the Sussexes responded to detailed questions about the future of the couple's streaming projects. Netflix has not publicly announced its decision on renewing the Sussexes' contract.

The reported cooling of relationships in Montecito comes at a time when public figures regularly recalibrate alliances and business partnerships. Meghan Markle's social media post after her birthday and the limited guest list at her dinner reflect a lower-profile approach to celebrations that in earlier years drew widespread celebrity attention.