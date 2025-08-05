Meghan Markle is once again under scrutiny as new claims have surfaced suggesting that former royal staff members remain emotionally scarred years after working with the Duchess of Sussex.

Veteran royal correspondent Valentine Low, who originally broke the 2021 bullying allegations against Meghan, said in a recent interview that some former aides are still in a "very fragile state," despite the duchess and Prince Harry having relocated to California more than five years ago.

"They were very worried about what Meghan would do to them," Low said during an appearance on the "Unfiltered" YouTube show hosted by American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield. "They viewed her capacity for revenge as infinite."

The former "Suits" actress, now 44, was nicknamed "Duchess Difficult" by palace staff who accused her of sending demanding emails, sometimes as early as 5 a.m., and exhibiting controlling and demeaning behavior. Some staff members reportedly left their positions due to the alleged mistreatment.

While Meghan has consistently denied the allegations, calling them part of an "orchestrated smear campaign," the claims resurfaced after Low reiterated that the Sussexes attempted to prevent publication of his original report. He said that their legal team sent strongly worded letters threatening action before ultimately going silent once the article was published.

"Then we published and after that we didn't hear a word from them," Low said.

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and moving to the United States, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have experienced a significant turnover in staff. According to reports, 25 employees have left their team since 2017 — six of whom resigned in the past four months alone.

Supporters of Meghan argue that the duchess was misunderstood, citing her early emails as a result of the time difference between the U.K. and California, where she kept in touch with her mother. Others blamed pregnancy-related sleep disruptions for the early communication.

However, the nickname "Duchess Difficult" has persisted both within palace circles and in the media. A 2023 report in "The Hollywood Reporter" claimed Meghan "belittles" people and "marches around like a dictator in high heels."

Jason Knauf, the former communications secretary for the Sussexes and now CEO of Prince William's Earthshot Prize, previously submitted a formal complaint alleging Meghan bullied staff and "sought to undermine their confidence." He has since stood by his claims, saying in a 2024 interview, "I wouldn't change a thing."

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has called the renewed allegations "false, offensive, and long-discredited," and said they are rooted in "anonymous, unverifiable sources" aimed at dehumanizing Meghan.

"Meghan remains undeterred by the noise and firmly focused on her family and work," the statement said.

The couple's relationship with the British royal family has remained strained, particularly after their 2021 televised interview with Oprah Winfrey. The interview, released shortly after Low's initial report, shifted the global narrative in favor of the couple — at least temporarily.