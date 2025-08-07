Queen Elizabeth II was left "hurt and upset" by elements of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding, expressing frustration over the couple's celebrity-packed guest list and lack of deference to royal protocol, according to revelations by royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith.

Speaking on the "Unfiltered" YouTube show hosted by American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, Smith cited conversations with Lady Elizabeth Anson, the late cousin and confidante of the Queen, who claimed the monarch felt sidelined in the planning process and disappointed by the exclusion of certain royal relatives.

According to Smith, the Queen was really annoyed they went straight to the Archbishop of Canterbury to request he marry them and felt as Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England, that it wasn't the proper thing to do.

The biographer also alleged that the Queen was displeased with the guest list, which included high-profile celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and George and Amal Clooney — guests who, according to Smith, had little or no personal relationship with the royal family. "Harry and Meghan just disinvited or didn't invite a whole group of family and cousins," Smith noted, referencing children of the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and the Gloucesters. "That was just yet another irritation for the Queen."

In a conversation recounted by Lady Elizabeth Anson, the Queen reportedly lamented: "But it's my house — and I'm paying for it," referring to Windsor Castle, where the wedding took place.

Smith claimed that the Queen's disapproval extended to Meghan's behavior in the lead-up to the ceremony. "She was predisposed to be fond of Harry, to love him, and I think it was a real shock for her when he began treating her discourteously after he and Meghan got together" said Smith.

The biographer added that Meghan's announcement of her pregnancy at Princess Eugenie's wedding in October 2018 was perceived as "rude" and overshadowed the day — further upsetting the monarch.

Lady Elizabeth, who died in 2020, had regular conversations with the Queen and reportedly warned: "My Jemima is very worried," using her private nickname for the monarch.

The Daily Mail has asked a spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to comment. They have not commented publicly on the claims.

The royal family, including the late Queen, covered the expenses of the wedding ceremony and reception at St. George's Chapel, with 600 guests attending a lunchtime reception hosted by the Queen and 200 VIPs invited to an evening celebration at Frogmore House.

The latest revelations are expected to reignite debate over the Sussexes' royal exit and the fractures within the monarchy that followed.